Exclusive: Raghav Chadha doing well after eye surgery; Parineeti Chopra to visit him soon

Raghav Chadha had to undergo an immediate eye surgery in London because of a hole in his retina, and now, the politician is on the road to recovery. He is still on bed rest in London, and will come to India once the doctors give him a go- ahead. (Also read: Parineeti Chopra says she decided to marry Raghav Chadha without knowing if he was already married, had kids) Actor Parineeti Chopra will leave for London soon where her husband, politician Raghav Chadha underwent an eye surgery.

On Tuesday, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj addressed the reason behind AAP party leader and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha's absence during the crucial election period. He shared that it was due to a critical eye complication.

Surgery went well

HT has now found out that he is doing well after the surgery. “Raghav Chadha is still in London. He is on complete bed rest. He had a hole in one of the retinae, which was followed by some complications, due to which he could have lost his eyesight. That’s the reason he had to undergo the surgery immediately,” shares a family relative, adding, “Before the surgery, there was no guarantee that the issue would get resolved. It was a risky surgery. However, the surgery went fine, and he is on the road to recovery”.

At the moment, he is not in the hospital but under medical supervision.

“His eyesight is perfect. He is in London, but not in a hospital. He has been advised bed rest, and to avoid stepping out or going in sunlight. The treatment is ongoing, and it includes eye drops and medication. He has to visit the doctor twice a week for eye tests and checkups. He will come to India only when doctors give him a go-ahead. He is trying to contribute to work from bed while healing, but it will take a few more weeks for him to return to work physically,” adds the insider.

When is Parineeti visiting him

About his wife, actor Parineeti Chopra, the relative shares, "She has been in and out of London despite her busy work schedule. She kept visiting him and was with him during several doctor visits. When she was busy with the release of her film Amar Singh Chamkila, she kept a check on his health through phone calls. In fact, she is expected to visit him in London soon".

On Tuesday, Bharadwaj revealed that Raghav Chadha has undergone a major eye surgery in the UK and will join the party's Lok Sabha poll campaign once he feels better.

Bharadwaj told news agency ANI that there was some complication in his eyes. “I was told that it was quite critical that he might have lost his eyesight as well,” he said, further adding, “He has gone there to get treatment. I have my best wishes with him. He will be back soon in good health and will join the campaign (for Lok Sabha polls).”

Raghav married Parineeti Chopra in Udaipur in September 2023. Their wedding was an intimate affair with family members and close friends in presence.