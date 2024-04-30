Where is Raghav Chadha? AAP provides update: ‘Might have lost his eyesight’

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday attributed senior party leader and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha's absence during the crucial election period to a critical eye complication. Bharadwaj said Chadha might have lost his eyesight and is in the UK for treatment. AAP MP Raghav Chadha on the first day of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024.(PTI)

“He is in the UK; there was a complication in his eyes and I was told that it was quite critical that he might have lost his eyesight as well. He has gone there to get treatment. I have my best wishes with him. He will be back soon in good health and will join the campaign,” the minister said.

Raghav Chadha has been conspicuous by his absence amid a series of setbacks to the Aam Aadmi Party, especially the arrest of party supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case. Chadha, a close aide of Kejriwal who handled important departments in the party and led the party’s attacks on political rivals, has been in London since last month for eye surgery.

While Chadha's wife, actor Parineeti Chopra, returned ahead of the release of her movie, Amar Singh Chamkila, he stayed in London. The delay in his return has fuelled speculation about his political future.

However, the Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab has been posting party's press conferences and addresses by Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal from his social media account.

“Arvind Kejriwal has been a diabetic patient for many years. Kejriwal is on 54 units of insulin every day. It is being said that the administration in the jail is not giving him insulin. This is extremely inhumane and against prison rules,” Raghav Chadha posted on X on April 18.

Raghav Chadha is also among the 40 star campaigners named by AAP along with jailed AAP leaders Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain. Others who are on the list include Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Sandeep Pathak.

