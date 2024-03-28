Raghav Chadha says Kejriwal is a true brother, true leader. This is why

AAP MP Raghav Chadha who has been missing in action amid the crucial political developments in Delhi called Arvind Kejriwal a true brother and a true leader on Thursday. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's ED remand was extended by another four days and Raghav Chadha is still abroad. But the AAP leader remained very active on social media after Kejriwal was arrested from his residence on March 21 in the alleged liquor scam. Raghav has been in London since March 8 and he was supposed to undergo an eye operation there. Raghav Chadha on Thursday shared a video of Kejriwal outside the courtroom congratulating Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on becoming a father(PTI)

But why did Raghav call Kejriwal a true brother? Raghav shared the video of Kejriwal outside the courtroom where he got a chance to interact with the camera of the mediapersons waiting outside. "Mann sahab ko beti hui hai. Bohot Bohot subhkamnaye (Bhagwant Mann has become the father of a daughter. My wishes to him)," Kejriwal said as he was being taken out of the courtroom where he argued for himself for the first time.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

As Kejriwal stepped out of the court room, he was asked to elaborate on what he said on Sarath Reddy during the hearing. Kejriwal instead extended his greetings to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on becoming a father for the third time.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife Gurpreet Kaur were blessed with a baby girl on Thursday. "The Almighty has given (me) the gift of a daughter. Both the mother and the baby are healthy," Mann said. Mann married Kaur in 2022 after he separated from his first wife in 2015. He has two children from his first marriage – a son and a daughter.

"He got one opportunity to speak and he chose to congratulate his younger brother Bhagwant Mann on the arrival of his baby girl. This is Kejriwal — a brother, a true leader!" Raghav posted on X.

Raghav Chadha's wife and actor Parineeti Chopra arrived in Mumbai on Thursday. She was also in London with the AAP MP.