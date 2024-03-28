Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to remain in ED custody till April 1

The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday has extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till April 1. The Delhi CM will remain in custody till Monday, after which he will be presented in front of the court bench for further proceedings in the case. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's ED remand extended

The Delhi court has passed this order for the extension of the remand in the money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy, being probed by the ED for the last two years. Kejriwal is the fourth Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader to be arrested in this case.

While seeking the extension of the Delhi CM's remand, ED argued that Kejriwal needs to be brought face to face with some of the accused in the excise policy case. The central agency further said that the data in one of the mobile phones, belonging to Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita, was extracted and is being analyzed.

However, data from the other 4 digital devices seized during search at Arvind Kejriwal's premises on March 21 are yet to be extracted as the arrestee has sought time to provide password/login credentials after consulting with his lawyers, reported ANI.

The ED said in its fresh remand plea that during his custodial interrogation, his statements were recorded on five days and that he was "giving evasive replies". It said the statements of three other persons have also been recorded during the remand.

The Delhi chief minister made a submission in front of the court bench in Hindi on Thursday, where he said that in the 31,000 page document prepared by the ED, there is no concrete proof or allegations against him on the basis of which he has been arrested.

‘Kejriwal not keeping well,’ says wife Sunita

Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal said on March 28 that the AAP national convener is not keeping well and is being “harassed a lot” while in ED custody over the past week.

Sunita Kejriwal, who had come for her husband's court hearing, told reporters, "He has not been keeping well. His sugar levels are fluctuating. He is being harassed a lot. This tyranny won't last and people will give a reply."

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, sent to 7-days of custody. His arrest has sparked protests in the national capital and the nearby northern state of Punjab, which is also governed by AAP, over the last few days.

(With inputs from agencies)