Arvind Kejriwal vs ED in Delhi court: How probe agency countered CM's arguments

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court saw heated arguments between chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and the lawyers of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) during the hearing in the excise policy case on Thursday, March 28. Arvind Kejriwal himself made submissions in the Delhi court and said a smokescreen of the Aam Aadmi Party being corrupt has been created before the nation. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was produced in the court after being arrested in liquor policy case.(PTI file)

The ED said Arvind Kejriwal was giving evasive replies and not disclosing passwords of his digital devices.

The Delhi chief minister made the submissions as the ED produced him in the court of Special Judge Kaveri Baweja and sought seven-day further custody, arguing he needs to be confronted with some people linked with the case.

What Arvind Kejriwal said and how ED countered

Arvind Kejriwal: “I am named by four witnesses in the excise policy case. Are four statements enough to arrest a sitting CM?”

“Sarath Chandra Reddy (director of Aurobindo Pharma Limited) donated ₹55 crore to the BJP. I have evidence of this. Money trail is established as he donated the funds after being arrested.”

Note: Reddy is one of the co-accused-turned-approvers in the case.

Kejriwal's advocate Ramesh Gupta: “The chief minister wants to cooperate in the investigation but not on the ED's grounds for which the agency is seeking extension of his custodial remand.”

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, appearing for ED: “During the custodial interrogation Arvind Kejriwal's statements have been recorded and he has been giving evasive replies.”

“We need to confront him with other persons. Statements of some AAP candidates are also being recorded. We require further remand of seven days.”

“He (Kejriwal) has not revealed passwords because of which we are not able to access his digital data.”

Arvind Kejriwal: “This case has been going on for the past two years…..I have been arrested and till now, there have been no convictions or allegations against me……Till now, there have been 31,000 pages submitted before the court and various statements have been recorded and my name is in 4 statements.”

“First, is C Arvind, who is the PA of Manish Sisodia, and he has said that a document was given by him in my presence…. A lot of people come to meet me and they talk with each other…. Is this a sufficient reason for my arrest?”

“Second, is Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, who came to meet me to establish his family trust. This statement remains the same until his son is arrested. After which he changes his statements and in the next few days his son is released.”

“There are three statements of his. However, only one statement is brought forward while the other two are not…Why?”

“Third, is Magunta Reddy…. seven statements are recorded out of which in six statements he never says anything against me, but in the seventh statement he takes my name and that comes forward not the previous six.”

“Sarath Reddy said he met me with Vijay Nair and that is the basis… Nine statements were recorded of his and he names me in only one."

“Where is the money? The main case came forward after the probe began….They are trying to create a smoke screen to crush the AAP….There is a money trail established where Sarath Reddy has given Rs. 55 crore to the BJP.”

Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, appearing for Kejriwal: “He is conceding the remand application but there is money trail of ₹55 crore which should be investigated.”

ASG Raju: "It is a stage of production. How are his submissions relevant…"? He is playing to the gallery.

ASG Raju: “How does he know how many documents are with the ED….? The AAP received the kickbacks and there is a trail which shows that money came from Hawala and was used in the Goa elections.”

ASG Raju: “The money that he says came to the BJP has no connection with the liquor scam…..We have not arrested because he is the CM.”

ASG Raju: “We have a right to arrest…we have material to show that he demanded 100 crore kickback.”

Ramesh Gupta: “There is a right of the accused to remain silent, they are saying that the phones have been recovered but he is not giving the password…it is his right to remain silent…. I will cooperate with the investigation but not on their grounds.”