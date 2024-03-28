 Arvind Kejriwal alleges ED motive to ‘crush AAP’. 10 things he said in court | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Arvind Kejriwal alleges ED motive to ‘crush AAP’. 10 things he said in court

ByHT News Desk
Mar 28, 2024 03:26 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal said in court that people are being turned 'approver' in the case and they are being forced to change their statements.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday himself made submissions before Delhi's Rouse Avenue court which is hearing the Delhi excise policy case. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor was produced in the court as his seven-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody ended today. 

High drama unfolded in courtroom as the chief minister began his address amid ED's opposition. Here are 10 things which Kejriwal said in his arguments before the court:-

1. During the hearing, Kejriwal allegd that a ‘smokescreen' of AAP is being corrupt created in front of the nation. 

2. “I am named by 4 witnesses in excise policy case, are 4 statements enough to arrest a sitting CM,” the AAP leader said in his submission before the court. 

3. “It's being alleged that there it was a 100 cr scam...Justice Sanjiv Khanna said that the money trail is not yet traced,” he added. 

4. Alleging political conspiracy behind his arrest, Kejriwal argued that people are being turned 'approver' in the case and they are being forced to change their statements.

5. “The case has been going on for the past two years. The CBI had filed a case in August 2022. Then, an ECIR was filed,” Kejriwal was quoted by LiveLaw as saying. 

6. As per legal website LiveLaw, Kejriwal said," I want to ask where is the money earned from the liquor policy scam? The money worth 100 crore as claimed by ED does not exist. The actual liquor scam begins after ED investigation."

7. “You may keep me in remand as long as you like...I am ready for investigation,” the arrested CM said in court.

8. Kejriwal alleged that approver in the case, Sarath Reddy, donated 55 crore to the BJP. “I have proof that it is a racket and money trail is established. He donated 50 crore to BJP after being arrested,” LiveLaw quoted him as saying. 

9. Kejriwal claimed that no court had proved him guilty till now. "I was arrested, but no court has proven me guilty yet. CBI filed 31,000 pages and ED has filed 25,000 pages related to this matter", he said.

10. Kejriwal further said,"The motive of the ED is to crush the Aam Aadmi Party".

Delhi chief minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.(PTI)
