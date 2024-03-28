Arvind Kejriwal news LIVE updates: CM to appear before Delhi court today

Arvind Kejriwal news LIVE updates: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will appear before a Delhi court on Thursday on the conclusion of his Enforcement Directorate (ED) custodial remand. Kejriwal will be produced at the Rouse Avenue court at 2 pm in connection with the money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. The Aam Aadmi Party claims that Kejriwal would do a "big expose" on the alleged excise policy scam in the court today....Read More

On Wednesday, Kejriwal was unable to get instant relief from the Delhi high court against his arrest, prolonging the legal battle over his alleged involvement in the capital’s controversial 2021-22 excise policy that is playing out just weeks ahead of the general elections.

The high court while emphasising the need for a response from the ED to address the legal and validity issues raised in the CM’s petition, posted the case for another hearing on April 3.

On the petition moved by the Delhi CM, the bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma stated that the respondent (ED) has to be granted an opportunity to file a reply as an opportunity for effective representation, and declining this opportunity would amount to denial of fair hearing as well as violation of one of the principles of natural justice, which is applicable to both parties and not one.

Meanwhile, high drama ensued at the Delhi assembly on Wednesday, when the House resumed after a 10-day break, AAP legislators protested the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal by ED. The party’s MLAs stormed the well of the House and raised slogans, even as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators launched a counter-protest, demanding Kejriwal’s resignation.

Why Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested?

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Arvind Kejriwal on March 21 after his name was mentioned multiple times in the chargesheets relating to the excise policy case.

The AAP national convenor is accused of soliciting kickbacks from liquor traders in exchange for favours. The ED has also accused him of being the "kingpin and key conspirator" in the now-scrapped policy.

The agency has already arrested at least 14 top AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, in connection with the case, and the federal agency has approached court seeking permission to investigate AAP as a beneficiary of the “proceeds of crime”.

On his part, Kejriwal has denied the charges and accused the BJP-led Centre of "manipulating investigative agencies for political motives".