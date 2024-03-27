 Delhi House turns protest site as AAP, BJP spar over CM Arvind Kejriwal | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Delhi House turns protest site as AAP, BJP spar over CM Arvind Kejriwal

ByAlok KN Mishra
Mar 28, 2024 04:49 AM IST

High drama at Delhi assembly as AAP protests Kejriwal's arrest by ED. BJP demands resignation. Session adjourned amid chaos, to resume on April 1.

High drama unfolded at the Delhi assembly on Wednesday, when the House resumed after a 10-day break, as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators protested the arrest of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

AAP MLAs protest at the Delhi Assembly against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday. (Arvind Yadav/HT photo)
AAP MLAs protest at the Delhi Assembly against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday. (Arvind Yadav/HT photo)

The party’s MLAs stormed the well of the House and raised slogans, even as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators launched a counter-protest, demanding Kejriwal’s resignation.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The House was adjourned twice and is now scheduled to resume at 11am on April 1.

Also Read | No relief for Arvind Kejriwal, HC to hear ED reply in six days

Before the scheduled sitting began, AAP MLAs including Delhi cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were seen on the assembly premises wearing t-shirts with “Mai Bhi Kejriwal” imprinted on them, and groups of the AAP legislators protested in the assembly premises.

The session was also the first to be held after ED arrested Kejriwal in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case. It was called to take up a discussion on the shortage of medicines in hospitals and Mohalla clinics in the city.

A day earlier, health minister Bharadwaj directed chief secretary Naresh Kumar to submit a report in the House listing the status of the availability of medicines and diagnostic tests in hospitals and Mohalla clinics.

Also Read | Delhi govt won’t run from jail, says LG; AAP opposes CM's resignation

The assembly sitting was scheduled to begin at 11am but started only half an hour later amid protests by AAP legislators. It was adjourned for 15 minutes after it convened. The House resumed at 11.50am but soon the AAP MLAs trooped into the well of the House.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel’s repeated appeals to the MLAs to let the session proceed went unheard.

Later, the Speaker adjourned the sitting of the House till April 1.

“The assembly session has been called for the first time after the arrest of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, so we will raise our voices against his arrest,” said AAP minister Gopal Rai.

Bharadwaj said the AAP was against “dictatorship”. “We oppose the dictatorship of BJP. They are conducting raids against our people even though elections have been announced. Four of our top leaders are in jail. They have crossed the limits of dictatorship. They are trying to topple the AAP government, we will keep fighting,” said Bharadwaj.

Kejriwal has been remanded to ED custody until March 28. Later in the day, he challenged the arrest in the Delhi high court, which did not provide him relief. The court posted the matter for hearing on April 3.

After the House was adjourned, the leader of the Opposition in the Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, accompanied by other BJP MLAs, sat on strike in the assembly.

“Kejriwal is the most corrupt chief minister of Delhi. As the assembly convened, AAP MLAs instigated disturbances, yet no action was taken against them. How long CM Arvind Kejriwal will continue to run, he will have to resign... Kejriwal’s continued occupancy of the CM office undermines both moral and constitutional principles,” said Bidhuri.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi House turns protest site as AAP, BJP spar over CM Arvind Kejriwal
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On