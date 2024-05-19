Swati Maliwal News Live: Assault on ex-DCW chief could have been fatal, says Delhi Police

Live

Swati Maliwal News Live: Bibhav Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal's PA, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

AAP leader Swati Maliwal at the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, on Friday. (HT Photo/Sanchit Khanna)

Swati Maliwal News Live: On Sunday, Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will hold a demonstration outside the BJP headquarters in Delhi to protest the arrest of Bibhav Kumar, his personal assistant (PA), in the Swati Maliwal alleged assault case. Kumar, who was arrested by Delhi Police from the CM’s residence on Saturday, allegedly beat up Maliwal, an AAP Rajya Sabha member, at Kejriwal’s home on May 13. A day after the altercation, the party acknowledged that Kumar “misbehaved” with Maliwal, but took a U-turn on Friday, and called the episode a “conspiracy” hatched by the BJP and the ex-Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief to “target” Arvind Kejriwal. It has released two CCTV footages to “corroborate” its claims....Read More

The BJP has dismissed the AAP’s charge. Meanwhile, Maliwal’s medical report – her medical checkup was conducted on Thursday night at AIIMS – shows injuries to her left leg and right cheek. According to the medico-legal case (MLC) report, there is a bruise of 3x2 centimetre over her “proximal left leg dorsal aspect” and another 2x2 centimetre over her “right cheek below her right eye.”