Swati Maliwal News Live: Assault on ex-DCW chief could have been fatal, says Delhi Police
Swati Maliwal News Live: On Sunday, Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will hold a demonstration outside the BJP headquarters in Delhi to protest the arrest of Bibhav Kumar, his personal assistant (PA), in the Swati Maliwal alleged assault case. Kumar, who was arrested by Delhi Police from the CM’s residence on Saturday, allegedly beat up Maliwal, an AAP Rajya Sabha member, at Kejriwal’s home on May 13. A day after the altercation, the party acknowledged that Kumar “misbehaved” with Maliwal, but took a U-turn on Friday, and called the episode a “conspiracy” hatched by the BJP and the ex-Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief to “target” Arvind Kejriwal. It has released two CCTV footages to “corroborate” its claims....Read More
The BJP has dismissed the AAP’s charge.
Meanwhile, Maliwal’s medical report – her medical checkup was conducted on Thursday night at AIIMS – shows injuries to her left leg and right cheek.
According to the medico-legal case (MLC) report, there is a bruise of 3x2 centimetre over her “proximal left leg dorsal aspect” and another 2x2 centimetre over her “right cheek below her right eye.”
Bibhav Kumar arrested: Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MPs, MLAs will march to BJP HQ today | 10 updates on Swati Maliwal case
The Aam Aadmi Party MPs and MLAs, led by Arvind Kejriwal, are set to march to the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday, May 19, to protest against the arrest of Bibhav Kumar, the chief minister's aide, in connection with the alleged assault on the party MP Swati Maliwal at the CM's residence on May 13. Arvind Kejriwal has dared the “prime minister to send anyone he wants to jail”. Read More
Swati Maliwal News Live: BJP including Swati Maliwal in conspiracy, says Atishi
Claiming that Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered a case against Swati Maliwal in an illegal recruitment case, AAP leader Atishi on Saturday said the BJP has made former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson part of "conspiracy."
Swati Maliwal News Live: Attack on Swati Maliwal could have been fatal, says Delhi Police
This is a very serious case where a Member of Parliament, a public figure, has been brutally assaulted which could have been fatal. Despite specific questions, the accused has not cooperated in the investigation and has been evasive in his replies: Delhi Police in remand paper.
Bibhav Kumar has been sent to five-day police custody.