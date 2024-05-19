Bibhav Kumar arrested: Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MPs, MLAs will march to BJP HQ today | 10 updates on Swati Maliwal case

The Aam Aadmi Party MPs and MLAs, led by Arvind Kejriwal, are set to march to the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday, May 19, to protest against the arrest of Bibhav Kumar, the chief minister's aide, in connection with the alleged assault on the party MP Swati Maliwal at the CM's residence on May 13. Arvind Kejriwal has dared the “prime minister to send anyone he wants to jail”. Supporters hold posters of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during a rally.(ANI file)

On Saturday late night, the Tis Hazari Court in Delhi sent Bibhav Kumar to a five-day police custody over the Swati Maliwal assault case.

A Delhi Police team picked Bibhav Kumar up from the chief minister's residence on Saturday, suspecting that he had come to tamper with evidence.

The Delhi Police is likely to take Bibhav Kumar to the CM's residence on Sunday for recreating the crime scene, officials told news agency PTI.

Swati Maliwal assault case: Top 10 updates

The AAP has alleged Swati Maliwal was “blackmailed” by the BJP to become part of a “conspiracy” against Arvind Kejriwal as she faces a corruption case and that the BJP wants to send party MP Raghav Chadha and Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj to jail too. At a press conference on Saturday, Arvind Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “playing the game” of sending AAP leaders such as Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Sanjay Singh to jail.



Arvind Kejriwal also claimed that the BJP is saying they will send AAP MP Raghav Chadha as well. "I along with my MLAs and MPs would go to the BJP office at noon tomorrow (Sunday) so that the prime minister can send anyone he wants to jail," the Delhi chief minister said. The BJP hit back, accusing the AAP of resorting to victim-shaming and victim-blaming with its brazen defence of Bibhav Kumar. Delhi Police said it has recorded the statement of at least 10 people, including security personnel and other staff at the chief minister's residence, who were present at the time of the alleged assault. According to a police officer, Bibhav Kumar was questioned about the reason he went to the CM's house on Saturday morning. The police suspect that he might have come to tamper with the evidence. In the Tis Hazari Court, metropolitan magistrate Gaurav Goyal remanded Bibhav Kumar to five-day police custody for questioning. He is scheduled to be produced before the court on May 23. Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Srivastava, arguing over the custody of Bibhav Kumar, said the complainant is a public figure and an AAP MP and she was brutally beaten and attacked in sensitive parts.



"We asked for the DVR, which was provided on a pen drive. The footage was found to be blank," the APP argued. He submitted that an iPhone has been given to the police, but now the accused is not sharing the password and that the phone has been formatted. Meanwhile, in X post, Swati Maliwal claimed that the AAP formatted the phone and deleted the entire video. "First Bibhav beat me brutally. He slapped and kicked me. When I freed myself and called 112, he went outside, called security, and started making a video. I was screaming and telling the security that Bibhav had beaten me brutally. That entire long part of the video was edited. Only 50 seconds were released when I was fed up with explaining to the security guys… Now they formatted the phone and deleted the entire video? CCTV footage is also missing! Even conspiracy has its limits!" Swati Maliwal wrote in Hindi.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)