AAP is tarnishing Swati Maliwal’s character:BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday and said that it is extremely shameful that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal forgot his decades-old relationship with Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal and was now tarnishing her character, after she accused the CM’s aide, Bibhav Kumar, of assaulting her. A team of Delhi Police along with AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to investigate an alleged assault case in New Delhi on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that the AAP called its own MP, Swati Maliwal, a “traitor”, adding that it was now indulging in her character assassination.

“Earlier, ‘cheer haran’ (stripping of clothes) happened, and now they are doing ‘charitra haran’ (character assassination). From corruption to misconduct to misinformation, the standard operating procedure of the AAP has become their idea to indulge in this kind of modus operandi,” said Poonawalla.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva also took a dig at the CM and said now that Kumar was arrested, the day is not far when many “dirty pages of Kejriwal’s politics” will become public. “It is surprising that Kejriwal was hiding Kumar in his own house, which clearly shows how personally close they are,” he added.

“It is regrettable that since yesterday, edited videos were being circulated in social media groups in an attempt to defame Maliwal, an AAP member,” Sachdeva said.

He further said that today “Team Kejriwal” was talking about protocol for Maliwal’s meeting with the CM, but she is the same person who was so close to the CM just three months ago that she was made a Rajya Sabha member. “The BJP is a major political party, but none of our MPs have to follow any protocol to meet the state president,” he said.

The BJP demanded that if the AAP was trying to implicate Maliwal by showing edited videos, it would be better for the Delhi Police to immediately take complete CCTV footage of the CM’s residence into its possession.

Sachdeva said that Kumar is not just a supporter or aide of Kejriwal, he is also the perpetrator of his good and bad deeds, and “a parrot in which Kejriwal’s soul resides”.

“Kejriwal knows that if any action is taken against Kumar, he can reveal many misdeeds, and that’s why Kejriwal had to hide him in his own home,” he added.

“Maliwal is not the first female leader whom the Kejriwal party has defamed or accused. Earlier, they have also raised questions about the deceased colleague Santosh Koli, apart from Kiran Bedi, Shazia Ilmi and Richa Pandey, who have all left Kejriwal due to his insulting behavior towards women colleagues,” Sachdeva said.