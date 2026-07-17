Model villages to come up in every block to promote natural farming: Shimla DC

The Shimla deputy commissioner Anupam Kashyap on Friday said that model villages will be established to promote natural farming across the district. Facilities for farmer training, experience sharing, and the exchange of innovative agricultural techniques will be provided in these villages, said Shimla deputy commissioner. (Image for representation)

“One village will be identified in every block for this purpose and specifically, two model villages will be set up in the Mashobra-Tutu block,” said DC, after a decision after a meeting under the National Mission on Natural Farming.

Kashyap said that combined benefits of various schemes of agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, and animal husbandry departments would be extended to these villages. “This initiative will be linked with the panchayati raj system of the rural development department,” he said.

“Facilities for farmer training, experience sharing, and the exchange of innovative agricultural techniques will be provided in these villages. This initiative will prove to be a significant step towards establishing a self-reliant and sustainable agricultural system and will play a crucial role in strengthening the rural economy,” he said.

7,000 farmers to be brought into the natural farming fold

Under this scheme in Shimla district, approximately 2,500 hectares of land across 50 identified clusters have been included for the 2025-26 financial year, with a target to benefit 7,000 farmers. An allocation of approximately ₹4.21 crore has been made for this purpose. Additionally, 18 new clusters will be established in the district, bringing the total number of clusters to 68, with an expenditure of ₹4.27 crore planned for them.

Natural farming training for children

Training in natural farming will be imparted at 12 child care centres in the district. Specific areas within these institutions will be designated for natural farming; where space is unavailable, instruction will be provided using grow bags.