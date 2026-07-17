Marriage proposal without criminal intent is not ‘outraging modesty’: JHC
Jharkhand High Court quashes Budhu Murmu's IPC Section 354 conviction, ruling no criminal intent in marriage proposal, despite initial accusations.
The Jharkhand High Court (JHC) has set aside the conviction of a 40-yr-old man under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), ruling that merely making a marriage proposal and catching a person’s hand without criminal intent does not satisfy the legal requirements for outraging a woman’s modesty.
A high court advocate close to the matter said on Friday, “The single-judge bench of Justice Rajesh Kumar allowed the appeal filed by Budhu Murmu, quashing the August 2023 judgment of a Special POCSO Court in Seraikella Kharsawan that had sentenced him to one year rigorous imprisonment.”
The case originated from an incident on June 21, 2017, in Chandil. According to the prosecution, the informant’s 10-yr-old daughter was returning home from school when the accused caught her hand and dragged her toward a nearby forest. The prosecution alleged that the accused was attempting to take her away for a forced marriage.
Villagers who heard the child’s alarms intervened and apprehended the accused. While the trial court subsequently acquitted Murmu of charges under Section 8 of the POCSO Act, it convicted him under Section 354 of the IPC for using criminal force to outrage modesty.
During the appeal, the advocate appearing for the appellant argued that the accused had only proposed marriage and held the victim’s hand for a few minutes. The defence emphasised that no “bad intention”—the crucial foundation required to invoke Section 354 IPC—was present or established.
To support this contention, the defence cited a Supreme Court precedent (Naresh Aneja v. State of Uttar Pradesh), which establishes that mens rea (criminal intent) must be clearly demonstrated rather than inferred from vague statements to satisfy the core components of Section 354 IPC.
Upon perusing the case records and analysing the testimony of the victim, Justice Rajesh Kumar observed: “It appears from the deposition of the victim girl that the boy had merely proposed her for marriage and there was no bad intention on his part. As such, the ingredient of Section 354 of the IPC is not attracted.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRaj Kumar
Raj Kumar is a veteran Special Correspondent for the Hindustan Times based in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He is a versatile, all-round journalist known for his sharp investigative instincts and extensive ground-level reporting. Over a career spanning more than two decades in mainline media, Raj has established himself as a dynamic, situation-ready reporter. He seamlessly pivots across diverse beats to deliver high-impact stories depending on editorial demand and evolving news cycles. While Raj is trusted to cover any complex assignment at a moment's notice, his specialized focus lies at the core of state governance, legislative affairs, legal reporting, and socio-economic developments across Jharkhand. He has built an authoritative track record tracking high-profile political changes, policy implementations, and judicial updates at the Jharkhand High Court. His investigative reach extends to uncovering administrative financial discrepancies, civic infrastructure bottlenecks, tribal and land rights policies like the PESA and Municipal Acts, and deep-rooted public welfare issues. Navigating Ranchi’s bureaucratic and political corridors with ease, Raj’s extensive network of sources allows him to break critical stories with speed and precision. In an era of hyper-niche reporting, Raj’s panoramic reporting style stands out. He easily transitions from breaking major investigative scoops and financial crime tracking to producing empathetic, people-centric human interest features that reflect the ground realities of Jharkhand's communities. Committed to the highest standards of journalistic ethics and meticulous fact-checking, Raj ensures that every report bridges the gap between institutional power structures and the citizens they impact. For the Hindustan Times online platform, his timely, authoritative, and multimedia-driven reporting keeps readers deeply informed and accurately ahead of the regional and national news cycle.Read More