Sunday, May 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Arvind Kejriwal claims 'BJP started Operation Jhaadu' to crush AAP | Latest updates

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
May 19, 2024 01:30 PM IST

Arvind Kekriwal claimed the AAP's bank accounts will be frozen after polls and “we will be brought on the roads, left without an office”.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, May 19, alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party has started 'Operation Jhaadu' to crush the Aam Aadmi Party since it is rising too fast. Jhaadu or broom is the party symbol of the AAP.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal speaks at an election rally. (AP Photo)(AP)
Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal speaks at an election rally. (AP Photo)(AP)

Addressing Aam Aadmi Party workers at the party office in New Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal also claimed the AAP's bank accounts would be frozen after polls and “we will be brought on the roads, left without an office”.

Arvind Kejriwal was speaking before he and AAP leaders, including MPs and MLAs, marched towards the BJP headquarters in New Delhi to protest the arrest of the Delhi CM's aide Bibhav Kumar by the Delhi Police for allegedly assaulting Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on May 13. Follow Live Updates on Swati Maliwal News

However, the Delhi Police stopped the AAP march as Section 144 was imposed in and around the BJP headquarters. 

AAP protest outside BJP headquarters: Latest updates

  • The Delhi Police has tightened security in and around the BJP headquarters in view of a protest announced by Arvind Kejriwal there on Sunday.
  • The Delhi Police also detained several AAP workers as they marched towards the BJP headquarters as part of a planned 'Jail Bharo' protest.
  • DCP Delhi Central, Harsha Vardhan Mandava said, “Based on the information we received through social media and other channels, we have made preventive arrangements on DDU Marg to ensure that the law and order are maintained at all costs. We are focused and committed to making adequate security deployments and have barricades in place to ward off any attempt to disrupt law and order.”
  • "Section 144 has been imposed on DDU Marg and there is no permission for any kind of protest here," he told news agency ANI.
  • Earlier in the day, elaborate security arrangements were made outside the BJP headquarters ahead of the AAP's 'Jail Bharo' march.
  • On Saturday, addressing a press conference, Arvind Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "playing the game" of sending AAP leaders such as Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Sanjay Singh to jail.
  • "They are after our party and sending our leaders in jail one after another... Today you have sent my PA (Bibhav Kumar) to jail," Arvind Kejriwal said, adding the BJP is saying they will send AAP MP Raghav Chadha and Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj to jail too.
  • "I along with my MLAs and MPs would go to the BJP office at noon tomorrow so that the prime minister can send anyone he wants to jail," Arvind Kejriwal said.
  • The traffic police has also issued an advisory in view of the protest planned outside the BJP office at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, while entry and exit have been disallowed at the nearest ITO Metro station.
  • In view of the proposed protest by a political party at DDU Marg Delhi, Traffic will remain heavy at DDU Marg, IP Marg, Minto Road and Vikas Marg. DDU Marg may be closed for traffic movement between 11 am to 2 pm. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly," the traffic police in a post on X.
  • The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) closed ITO Metro Station, which is near the office, for entry and exit.

 

 

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Arvind Kejriwal claims 'BJP started Operation Jhaadu' to crush AAP | Latest updates

© 2024 HindustanTimes
