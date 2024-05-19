Arvind Kejriwal claims ‘BJP started Operation Jhaadu’ to crush AAP | Latest updates

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, May 19, alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party has started 'Operation Jhaadu' to crush the Aam Aadmi Party since it is rising too fast. Jhaadu or broom is the party symbol of the AAP. Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal speaks at an election rally. (AP Photo)(AP)

Addressing Aam Aadmi Party workers at the party office in New Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal also claimed the AAP's bank accounts would be frozen after polls and “we will be brought on the roads, left without an office”.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Arvind Kejriwal was speaking before he and AAP leaders, including MPs and MLAs, marched towards the BJP headquarters in New Delhi to protest the arrest of the Delhi CM's aide Bibhav Kumar by the Delhi Police for allegedly assaulting Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on May 13. Follow Live Updates on Swati Maliwal News

However, the Delhi Police stopped the AAP march as Section 144 was imposed in and around the BJP headquarters.

AAP protest outside BJP headquarters: Latest updates