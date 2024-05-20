 AAP violated FCRA in receiving foreign funds: ED to home ministry | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AAP violated FCRA in receiving foreign funds: ED to home ministry

ByNeeraj Chauhan
May 20, 2024 05:52 PM IST

A senior official confirmed to HT that “a reference to MHA was sent in August 2023 informing about FCRA violations by AAP in receiving foreign funds”.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has written to the ministry of home affairs (MHA) alleging irregularities in the collection of foreign funds by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in violation of the foreign contribution regulation act (FCRA) and Representation of People’s Act , people familiar with the development said.

It remains unclear on the action MHA took when the reference regarding the violations was made in August 2023. (ANI)
It remains unclear on the action MHA took when the reference regarding the violations was made in August 2023. (ANI)

The agency is learnt to have gathered evidence pertaining to donations worth 7.08 crore collected by AAP from overseas, they said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

To be sure, a senior official confirmed to HT that “a reference to MHA was sent in August 2023 informing about FCRA violations by AAP in receiving foreign funds”.

It remains unclear on the action MHA took when the reference regarding the violations was made in August 2023.

Also Read: MHA cancels FCRA licences of five NGOs. Here’s why

The development has come to the fore at a time when a charge sheet under prevention of money laundering act or PMLA was filed by the federal agency naming AAP and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 probe.

Earlier AAP leader Pankaj Gupta was questioned in this case in September 2021 about foreign funds of the party while a former leader Sukhpal Khaira was taken into custody.

“The MHA has been informed that this money has been raised (by AAP) in violation of provisions of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), 2010 and Representation of the People Act, 1951 by concealing, mis-declaring and manipulating the identities and nationalities of foreign donors as well as several other facts relating to foreign donations,” said an officer who didn’t want to be named.

Officials cited above said several instances of irregularities in collection of foreign funds by AAP and its leaders have come out ED’s probe, which has been substantiated through the contents of e-mails exchanged between various AAP volunteers and functionaries.

Sharing further details on foreign funding of AAP, a second officer cited above said “amounts were collected through fund-raising campaigns in USA and Canada and identities of actual donors have been concealed in the books of accounts maintained by the AAP in order to circumvent the restrictions imposed under FCRA on donations by foreign citizens to a political party”.

This officer added that multiple donors have used same passport number, e-mail ID, mobile number, credit card for donations.

“We have shared all this information including names, country of donor, passport number, amount donated, mode of donation and bank account number of receiver, billing name, billing address, billing telephone numbers, billing e-mail, time and date of donation and payment gateway used etc, which was gathered while conducting the PMLA probe,” said the second officer.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live, Odisha election 2024 Live , Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / AAP violated FCRA in receiving foreign funds: ED to home ministry

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On