MHA cancels FCRA licence of Centre for Policy Research

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) has cancelled the foreign contribution regulation act (FCRA) licence of leading think-tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR), about a year after it was suspended, for allegedly violating provisions of the foreign funding law, people familiar with the development said. Office of the Centre for Policy Research at Diplomatic Enclave in New Delhi. (Vipin Kumar/ HT Photo)

The FCRA licence of CPR was suspended in February last year for 180 days and then the suspension was extended for another 180 days.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

People cited above said a decision to cancel the FCRA licence was taken last week and has been conveyed to the organisation.

CPR is a leading policy think-tank since 1973, which conducts advanced and in-depth research on a wide range of policy-relevant issues, with a focus on India’s 21st Century challenges.

Earlier, the Income Tax department had in September 2022 conducted a ‘survey’ operation against CPR, and two other organisations – Oxfam India and a Bengaluru-based Independent and Public-Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF) – as part of a probe to look into their foreign funding.

Oxfam India’s foreign funding is also blocked in India as MHA, in December 2021, refused to renew its FCRA licence. Paralelly, the Central Bureau of Investigation is also investigating Oxfam India.

On CPR’s challenge in the Delhi high court against the suspension of its licence, the MHA had argued that the think-tank’s foreign funding needed to be stopped as it was receiving foreign contributions for “undesirable purposes” likely to affect the country’s economic interest. It alleged that CPR transferred foreign contributions to other entities and deposited the contributions in non-designated accounts in violation of FCRA.

HT has reached out to Yamini Aiyer of CPR for comment on cancellation of foreign funding licence. The story will be updated accordingly.