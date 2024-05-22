BJP expels singer-politician Pawan Singh for contesting against NDA candidate

The Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday expelled Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh for contesting the Lok Sabha elections 2024 against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s official candidate as an Independent candidate from the Karakat seat. Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh. (HT)

Pawan Singh had earlier announced his decision to contest from Karakat Lok Sabha constituency as an Independent candidate.

Though Pawan Singh was believed to be a member of the BJP, party sources remained silent on the matter earlier. The singer-turned-politician had reportedly sought a ticket from Rashtriya Janata Dal before opting to contest independently.

In a post on X, Pawan Singh earlier wrote, “There will only be development. There won't be any noise. We will give a new dawn to Karakat.”

Earlier, Pawan Singh's mother Pratima Devi withdrew her candidature from Bihar's Karakat Lok Sabha seat.

Rashtriya Lok Morcha head and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha is contesting as the NDA candidate from the south Bihar seat, where Pawan Singh decided to contest after declining a BJP ticket from Asansol in West Bengal.

The Election Commission of India has confirmed Pratima Devi's withdrawal, who had filed her nomination as an independent candidate on May 14.

Speculations were rife that her entry into the race was at the behest of her son, who feared rejection of his own nomination.

May 17 was the final day for the withdrawal of nominations from Karakat seat, scheduled for polls on June 1.

Pawan Singh's decision to contest against the NDA nominee drew criticism from some BJP leaders, including Union minister RK Singh, who is seeking re-election from the neighbouring Arrah Lok Sabha seat.

"Either he should announce that he would not contest polls against the NDA nominee from Karakat or he should be suspended from the primary membership of the BJP. If he fights elections from Karakat, his suspension from the party will be the appropriate decision. Upendra Kushwa is the NDA candidate, who is Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's nominee," RK Singh had earlier said.