 Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh's mother to contest election against son? Reason is... | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh's mother to contest election against son? Reason is...

ByHT News Desk
May 15, 2024 11:33 AM IST

Pawan Singh refused BJP ticket from West Bengal's Asansol after facing flak for his songs and announced he would fight independently from Karakat.

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh's mother Pratima Devi filed a nomination from the Karakat Lok Sabha seat as an independent candidate on Tuesday -- the last day for filing the nomination. This is the same seat from where her son has already filed his nomination as an independent candidate. So it would be a mother versus son if neither of them withdraws their nomination before the seat goes to the polls on June 1.

Both Pawan Singh and his mother Pratima Devi filed nomination from Karakat Lok Sabha seat as Independent candidates. (PTI)
Both Pawan Singh and his mother Pratima Devi filed nomination from Karakat Lok Sabha seat as Independent candidates. (PTI)

According to reports, Pratima Devi filed the nomination because Pawan might have to withdraw from the contest to save himself from any disciplinary action that the BJP can take against him for contesting against NDA candidate Upendra Kushwaha from the seat.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Lok Sabha election 2024: Full coverage

Pawan Singh was nominated as the BJP candidate from West Bengal's Asansol. After facing flak for his misogynistic songs, he said that he would not contest from Asansol. Instead, he would contest from Karakat in Bihar, his home state -- but as an independent candidate, he announced.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The party trusted me and declared me the candidate from Asansol but due to certain reasons, I will not be able to contest the election from Asansol," Pawan Singh posted.

The BJP fielded former Union minister SS Ahluwalia from Asansol and advised Pawan Singh against contest against the NDA candidate from Karakat.

Now the entry of his mother into the fray triggers confusion and speculations over whether the Bhojpuri star will withdraw his nomination. Pawan Singh, in his nomination, declared movable assets worth 5.04 crore and immovable properties worth 11.70 crore. Singh's movable assets include five bank accounts, three four-wheelers, a motorcycle worth 1.39 crore and jewellery worth 31.09 lakh and he has 60,000 cash in hand. His income for the year 2022-2023 was 51.58 lakh. Non-agricultural land in Arrah and Patna, two commercial properties in Arrah worth 4.16 crore, and five residential properties in Mumbai and Lucknow worth 6.45 crore are among his immovable properties, according to the affidavit.

(With PTI inputs)

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh's mother to contest election against son? Reason is...

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On