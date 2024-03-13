 Lok Sabha polls: Pawan Singh goes back on decision to withdraw candidature | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Lok Sabha polls: Pawan Singh goes back on decision to withdraw candidature

Lok Sabha polls: Pawan Singh goes back on decision to withdraw candidature

BySmriti Kak Ramachandran
Mar 13, 2024 02:17 PM IST

Singh met BJP chief J P Nadda this month to convey his decision to withdraw from elections following an uproar over his allegedly misogynistic songs

Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh has gone back on his decision to withdraw his candidature for the Lok Sabha polls days after he announced he was opting out of the contest from West Bengal’s Asansol on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket following an uproar on social media that his songs were misogynistic.

Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh. (X)
Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh. (X)

In a post on social media platform X on Wednesday, Singh said, “ I will contest elections to fulfil the promise made to my society, people, and mother...”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

A day after his nomination was announced on March 2, Singh met BJP chief J P Nadda to convey his decision to withdraw from elections following the uproar over his songs about women. The party did not comment on his decision to withdraw even as a BJP leader indicated that Singh might still be in the race.

The leader said that some of the objectionable posters that were circulated on social media were “doctored”.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Haryana Floor Test LIVE along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
    Smriti Kak Ramachandran

    Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools.

