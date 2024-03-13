Lok Sabha polls: Pawan Singh goes back on decision to withdraw candidature

Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh has gone back on his decision to withdraw his candidature for the Lok Sabha polls days after he announced he was opting out of the contest from West Bengal’s Asansol on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket following an uproar on social media that his songs were misogynistic. Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh. (X)

In a post on social media platform X on Wednesday, Singh said, “ I will contest elections to fulfil the promise made to my society, people, and mother...”

A day after his nomination was announced on March 2, Singh met BJP chief J P Nadda to convey his decision to withdraw from elections following the uproar over his songs about women. The party did not comment on his decision to withdraw even as a BJP leader indicated that Singh might still be in the race.

The leader said that some of the objectionable posters that were circulated on social media were “doctored”.