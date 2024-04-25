 Five cases of poll code violations registered against Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh - Hindustan Times
Five cases of poll code violations registered against Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh

ByPrasun K Mishra
Apr 25, 2024 01:35 PM IST

Singh, an Independent candidate for the Karakat Lok Sabha seat, had organised a roadshow in the constituency on Tuesday where hundreds of his supporters in more than 100 vehicles accompanied him

Authorities have registered five cases of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations against Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh and his supporters over their roadshow on Tuesday.

Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh. (Facebook photo)
Singh, an Independent candidate for the Karakat Lok Sabha seat, had organised a roadshow in the constituency on Tuesday where hundreds of his supporters in more than 100 vehicles accompanied him.

Bikramganj sub-divisional magistrate Anil Basak on Thursday said that the administration had given permission for only five four-wheelers. However, more than 50 SUVs and 35-40 bikes were used for the roadshow, along with a hooter-mounted SUV with ‘administration’ written on its board, in gross violation of the MCC as using hooters is strictly prohibited for election candidates.

Five cases under concerned sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of People Act, 1951 have been registered against Singh and his supporters Ambuj Kumar Singh and Bhupendra Kumar Singh at Karakat, Bikramganj, Sanjhauli, Rajpur and Akorhi Gola police stations.

Pawan Singh, popular as ‘Power Star’ among the Bhojpuri masses, has made the polls in the Karakat parliamentary seat a triangular contest, where former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha and Raja Ram Singh Kushwaha of CPI (ML) are the NDA and INDI Alliance candidates, respectively. The constituency is scheduled to go to polls on June 1 in the seventh and final phase.

