Delhi now capital of crime, people worried: Arvind Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting a meeting to discuss concerns related to law and order in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media in New Delhi.(PTI)

Kejriwal expressed his concerns, highlighting that despite Delhi's law and order being under the control of the central government, the city is increasingly being referred to as the "crime capital" both within India and abroad.

He cited alarming statistics, including Delhi's ranking as the top city in crimes against women and murder cases among 19 major metro cities in India.

Furthermore, Kejriwal pointed out the rise of extortion gangs, bomb threats to airports and schools, and a significant 350 percent increase in drug-related crimes, all of which have led to growing security concerns among residents.

In his letter to Home Minister Shah, Kejriwal wrote, "Delhi's law and order is under the Central Government, but Delhi is now being known as the capital of crime."

"Delhi ranks number one in crimes against women among 19 metro cities of India, Delhi ranks number one in murder cases and extortion gangs are active across the city," said Kejriwal.

"Airports and schools are receiving bomb threats and drug-related crimes have increased by 350 percent, worrying people across the city for their security," he stated.

He further mentioned that Delhi is now recognized as the crime capital both within the country and internationally.

Kejriwal's attack at BJP

Earlier this week, Kejriwal criticized Home Minister Amit Shah, stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party is no longer able to manage the law and order situation in the national capital.

"Amit Shah ji has ruined Delhi. He has turned Delhi into a jungle raj. People are living a life of terror everywhere. BJP is no longer able to handle the law and order situation in Delhi. The people of Delhi will have to unite and raise their voices," Arvind Kejriwal posted on X.

Kejriwal added that Delhi's criminals no longer fear law enforcement.

"Another morning with heartbreaking news. Bullets are being fired openly. Delhi's criminals no longer have any fear of law and order," Kejriwal said in another post on X.

Accompanying a picture of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the AAP's official X account posted, "Seeing Delhi bleeding, Mogambo is happy."

Aam Aadmi Party MPs have consistently issued suspension of business notices to discuss the worsening law and order situation, the rise in crime, and threats to representatives in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier this week, after several schools in Delhi received bomb threats on Monday, Arvind Kejriwal targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the security situation in the national capital and demanded answers regarding the measures being taken for people's safety.

Stating that it is the responsibility of the government to ensure the safety of the people of the capital, the former Chief Minister asked Amit Shah whether anyone had been arrested in connection with the threats.

On November 19, the Delhi High Court directed the Delhi Government and Delhi Police to create a comprehensive action plan, including a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address bomb threats and other related emergencies. The court set an eight-week deadline for the completion of these actions.