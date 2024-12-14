In drug bust worth 12 crore, Navi Mumbai arrests 16 African nationals

In a drug bust worth ₹12 crore, the crime branch of Navi Mumbai Police arrested 16 African nationals for their involvement in the narcotics business, officials said. The drugs seized by the police included mephedrone, ganja, charas, and cocaine. (Representative Image)

According to a statement from the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate, the combating operation was undertaken jointly by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) and Economic Offenses Branch (EOB) of the crime branch on Thursday night.

Police seized drugs worth around ₹12 crore from the arrested Africans, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Bhausaheb Dhole said.

Of the narcotics recovered from the raids at a total of 25 places, there was 2 kg 45 grams of cocaine worth around ₹10.22 crore, 633 grams of mephedrone (MD) powder worth around ₹1.48 crore, 58 grams of methylene worth approximately ₹11.60 lakh, 23 grams of charas worth ₹3.45 lakh, and 31 grams of ganja worth around ₹6 thousand.

Additionally, notices to leave the country have also been issued to around 73 African nationals whose passports and visas have expired.

This comes as the latest bust in the series of massive drug raids that have been taking place across the country.

Earlier this month, Karnataka police arrested four individuals in Ullal district for the alleged possession and distribution of MDMA drugs. The raids were conducted as a part of subsequent follow-up operations ahead of New Year celebrations.

In the initial raid, officials caught three suspects, seizing 50 grams of MDMA, a car, three mobile phones, and ₹7.76 lakh in cash.

A case was filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Ullal police station. Then a follow-up raid resulted in the arrest of another individual, who was found with 53 grams of MDMA, ₹7.76 lakh in cash, two mobile phones, and a car.

In October, one of the biggest drug bust was done by the Delhi Police. Over 560 kg of cocaine worth nearly ₹2,000 crore was seized in the national capital's Mehrauli.

Officials suspected it to be an international drug syndicate that was being run by Afghan nationals in New Delhi.

(with ANI inputs)