Karnataka police arrest four in massive drug bust, recover 103 grams of MDMA worth 15 lakh

Karnataka police arrested four individuals in Ullal for alleged possession and distribution of MDMA drugs. The raids were conducted as a part of a subsequent follow-up operation ahead of New Year celebrations. A follow-up raid resulted in the arrest of another individual, who was found with 53 grams of MDMA, ₹ 7.76 lakh in cash(HT File Photo)

Also Read - Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna booked in a new case for allegedly planning a murder and outraging woman's modesty

In the initial raid, authorities apprehended three suspects, confiscating 50 grams of MDMA, a car, three mobile phones, and ₹7.76 lakh in cash. A case was filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Ullal police station. A follow-up raid resulted in the arrest of another individual, who was found with 53 grams of MDMA, ₹7.76 lakh in cash, two mobile phones, and a car. The cumulative seizure from both operations now includes 103 grams of MDMA and valuables worth ₹15.52 lakh, officials said.

Also Read - ‘Ordered French fries, billed for Chicken burger’: Bengaluru man demands ₹2 cr from McDonald's, court dismissed plea

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara said the state government has waged a war against drugs. He warned senior police officials, including Inspectors, Deputy Superintendents, and Commissioners, that they would be held accountable for persistent drug activity in their areas.

Speaking at the inauguration of new police quarters and stations, Parameshwara reiterated the state’s commitment to combating drug crimes. He highlighted major successes, including the seizure and destruction of drugs worth ₹250 crore in Bengaluru over the past year. Several foreign nationals involved in drug peddling have been deported, and many offenders have been detained.

He said, "Drugs worth ₹250 crore have been seized and destroyed in Bengaluru over the past year. People from other countries are involved in peddling. They been arrested and deported, and many peddlers have been booked under the Goondas Act. In some cases, police were compelled to resort to shootings. If needed, cops will use force to stop drug usage in the state.”

(With agency inputs)