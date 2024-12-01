Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna booked in a new case for allegedly planning a murder and outraging woman's modesty

A fresh case has been registered against BJP MLA Munirathna and six others for allegedly planning to murder a former JD(S) Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) contractor and her husband, among other offences, including voyeurism and outraging the modesty of a woman. Munirathna was into custody on September 14 this year by Bengaluru police for allegedly threatening a BBMP contractor.

The First Information Report (FIR) has been registered by the Bengaluru police on Saturday against the Munirathna, Sunandamma, Venkatesh, Laxmamma, Jayamma, Latha and others.

According to Kolar Superintendent of Police (SP) B Nikhil, the MLA was taken into custody by Bengaluru police with the help of Kolar Police while he was travelling to Andhra Pradesh.

A case was registered against Munirathna and six others, including Vijay Kumar, Sudhakara, Kiran Kumar, Lohit Gowda, Manjunath and Loki, under IPC Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354C (voyeurism), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 120(b) (Concealing design to commit offence), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 384 (extortion), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

Munirathna was earlier arrested and released on bail on cases of alleged harassment and threatening.

The case was based on a complaint filed by a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) contractor.

The BJP MLA and three others were booked under IPC sections 37 (cooperation by doing one of several acts constituting an offence), 506 (criminal intimidation), 505 (Statements conducing public mischief), 385 (Putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

The contractor alleged the MLA demanded a commission of around ₹20 lakh in connection with a contract and he offered ₹1 lakh but Munirathna insisted on the full amount. (ANI)