Cocaine worth 2,000 crore seized in Delhi's biggest drug bust

The Delhi police today seized over 560 kg of cocaine worth nearly ₹2,000 crore, in one of the biggest drug bust in the national capital. The drugs were found in South Delhi's Mehrauli and four people have been arrested in the case, police said. Delhi Police have arrested four persons who were in possession of the drugs.(PTI File)

Officials suspect that this is an international drug syndicate that was being run by Afghan nationals in New Delhi.

The officials said those arrested had planned to sell the cocaine in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

They said the Special Cell team had been working for over two months based on a tip-off which led to the bust just before the festive season.

The drug bust comes just days after two other Afghan nationals were arrested for allegedly running a syndicate. The two were caught during a raid on Saturday in Tilak Nagar. Cops recovered 400 grams of heroin and 160 grams of cocaine from the possession of the two accused - Hashimi Mohammad Waris and Abdul Nayib.

Waris has been living in India on refugee status since January 2020. His family is in Afghanistan. After arriving in India, he worked in a chemist shop as a helper in Vikaspuri. He entered into the drugs business when his friend contacted him and asked him to collect the consignments from different people in Delhi and NCR. He would further deliver them to the receivers. He used to get $100 for each delivery, police said.

According to the police, Nayib is also an Afghan national and he came to India in January 2020 along with his father. He is a registered refugee. His whole family except his father lives in Afghanistan. Nayib met Waris in a chemist's shop in Vikaspuri.

Waris lured Nayib into the drug business on the pretext of a lavish lifestyle, police said.

Drugs From Manipur Held

Earlier this year, the special cell of Delhi Police caught four men who were carrying drugs from violence-hit areas in Manipur and four other states to Delhi and selling them to clubs in south Delhi. Police said the accused used Kia Seltos and Mahindra Thar as their means to smuggle fine quality opium and heroin which is worth crores. They posed as senior officials from construction companies who are working on road construction projects in Imphal and managed to get huge quantities of drugs from local residents.