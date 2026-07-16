TMC MP Koel Mallick resigns from Rajya Sabha in fresh blow to Mamata Banerjee
Koel Mallick's resignation from Rajya Sabha comes a day after TMC MLA Madan Mitra joined the rebel camp in West Bengal legislative assembly on Wednesday.
In fresh blow to former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, her party's MP Rukmini Mallick resigned from Rajya Sabha on Thursday just months after taking oath. The MP, who is also an actor in Bengali film industry, took oath as Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha in April this year.
Rukmini Mallick, also popularly known as Koel Mallick, wrote to Rajya Sabha chairman CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday expressing that resigns as an MP. “I do hereby resign from the membership of Rajya Sabha, which may please be accepted with immediate effect,” she wrote in the letter.
“I convey my sincere gratitude to your Excellency, Hon'ble Deputy Chairman and all functionaries of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat extending all help and cooperation during my tenure as a Member of the Rajya Sabha,” she added.
The TMC MP has not yet made any statement about why she decided to resign from Rajya Sabha.
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Mallick's resignation is fresh in several such blows to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who is going through one of the worst political crises she has witnessed lately, particularly after TMC's crushing defeat against the Bharatiya Janata Party in recently held West Bengal assembly polls.
On Wednesday, Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra joined the rebel camp in the West Bengal legislative assembly on Wednesday and resigned from all party posts. He cited party's alleged focus on promoting general secretary Abhishek Banerjee as reason behind his decision, adding that he was not able to work effectively within the party.
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Mitra's move came a day after his wife and two sons were summoned for questioning by the central agency Enforcement Directorate in a corruption-linked case on Tuesday.
Responding to his exit, Mamata said Mitra left because of “fear” of the ED. Abhishek has become an excuse, she said.
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On Wednesday, after Mitra's move to join the rebel camp, the TMC chief said that attempts to "age-shame" her would not deter her. Mamata alleged that BJP supporters wished for her to suffer a heart attack but she will stay alive to “see your end”.
"Do not try to age-shame anyone. On the day of the election result, lumpens of the BJP wished me death by heart attack. I will stay alive till I see your end," she said.
"I will fight for the common people and the workers. I have enough workers; many new people are also joining us," she added.
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