Delhi Police deploys water cannon against BJP protesters over water crisis, netizens react

Amid a water crisis in Delhi, workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday staged a protest outside the Delhi Jal Board office in Okhla. Several social media users condemned the Delhi Police's use of water cannons and highlighted the irony of the act.(PTI)

Ironically, the police used water cannons to disperse the people protesting the prevailing water crisis in the national capital, PTI reported. The protest was led by BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Several social media users condemned the Delhi Police's use of water cannons and highlighted the irony of the act.

“Delhi is suffering from a water crisis, yet the police are using water cannons on protesters,” a user wrote on X.

Another user wrote: “People are protesting for water shortage and police are using water cannons !!”

Several parts of Delhi have been facing an acute shortage of water supply amid an unprecedented high summer heat over the last fortnight.

The crisis in Delhi resulted from reduced water levels in the Yamuna River and technical issues at key water treatment plants. This disruption has left several areas with little to no water supply, forcing people to rely on tankers and borewells.

People gather near a water tanker to fill water as the water crisis continues in the National Capital, at Sanjay Colony, Okhla, in New Delhi on Saturday.(ANI)

The ruling AAP government has also alleged that Haryana has not been releasing Delhi's share of water.

On Friday, Delhi water minister Atishi sat on indefinite fast over the water crisis in the national capital.

She said that she had tried "everything" but was left with no choice but to sit on a fast when the Haryana government didn't agree to supply the required quantity of water.

Also Read | Giving enough water to Delhi: Haryana minister reiterates stand

The Aam Aadmi Party leader alleged that Haryana is supplying 100 million gallons per day (MGD) less water every day, which has severely affected the lives of 28 lakh people in Delhi.

"This is the second day of my fast. There is an acute shortage of water in Delhi. Delhi receives water from its neighbouring states. Delhi receives a total of 1005 MGD of water that is supplied to the houses in Delhi. Of this, 613 MGD of water comes from Haryana but for the past several weeks, it has been releasing only 513 MGD. Due to this, more than 28 lakh people in Delhi are not receiving water. I tried everything but when the Haryana government didn't agree to supply water, I was left with no choice but to sit on a fast," Atishi said in a video posted on her X handle.

"I got numbers from the Delhi Jal Board this morning but even today, the situation of the water crisis persists. Yesterday, Haryana supplied 110 MGD less water. I will continue my fast until the Haryana government supplies water to Delhi, until 28 lakh people of Delhi get water," she further added.

Meanwhile, the BJP has accused the ruling AAP government of mismanagement. It also said that the government of Haryana is sending enough water to the capital.

"AAP has been in power in Delhi for the last 10 years. They have the Delhi Jal Board, MCD. They have all the important departments. So are they protesting against their own government? The reality is that their own ally, the Congress Party, is now admitting that Haryana is sending more water. It is sending more than it has committed to send. The Supreme Court has also acknowledged this," BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla was quoted as saying by ANI.