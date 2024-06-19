Delhi water crisis: BJP accuses AAP of ‘stealing and looting’ from citizens

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit chief Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi of stealing and looting from the people, who are reeling under severe water crisis in the capital. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Virendra Sachdeva, party MP Bansuri Swaraj and others raise slogans as they stage a protest against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government over the ongoing water shortage the national capital on June 19.(ANI)

Sachdeva claimed that the profit of the Delhi Jal Board was ₹600 crore when the AAP government took over and added that it is now at a loss of 73,000 crore.

“Ministers, MLAs, DJB are all under the AAP-led government. They have been stealing and looting people of Delhi from the last 10 years,” Sachdeva told PTI. “When they (AAP) got DJB, it was in profit of ₹600 crore and now it is in loss of ₹73,000 crore. Atishi must answer this.”

Several parts of Delhi have been facing an acute shortage of water supply amid an unprecedented high summer heat over the last fortnight.

On Wednesday, Delhi BJP leaders and workers took out protest marches on across the national capital over the looming water crisis in the city.

Virendra Sachdeva took part in the protest at Andrews Ganj, where he was accompanied by New Delhi MP-elect Bansuri Swaraj.

"People are craving for every drop of water. Women spent nights waiting for water tankers while children in many areas are not able to take a bath for days due to scarcity," he said.

Delhi water crisis

The crisis in Delhi resulted from reduced water levels in the Yamuna River and technical issues at key water treatment plants. This disruption has left several areas with little to no water supply, forcing people to rely on tankers and borewells.

The ruling AAP government has also alleged that Haryana has not been releasing Delhi's share of water.

On Wednesday, Delhi water minister Atishi said that she has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention on the ongoing water crisis in the national Capital adding that she will sit on an indefinite fast from Friday if the issue is not resolved.

“We have tried all possible steps by requesting the Haryana government and petitioning the Supreme Court. We have sought intervention from Union jal shakti minister. On Tuesday, a high-level delegation of officers from Delhi met Haryana government officers but they refused to provide any water... The suffering of the people of Delhi has crossed all limits. I have written to Prime Minister Modi requesting his intervention. If Delhi’s rightful share of water is not provided in the next two days, I will start a satyagraha for water. I will start an indefinite fast till Delhi gets its water,” the minister said while addressing media persons.