Delhi water crisis: BJP holds protests across city; Jal Board office vandalised

New Delhi: With the water supply crisis deepening in the city, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday staged a series of protests at 14 different locations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government. These protests, where earthen pots were broken to highlight the water supply shortage, saw participation of BJP MPs, MLAs, councillors and the party’s state chief Virendra Sachdeva. New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj leads a protest against the water crisis in the city at the Delhi Jal Board office at R K Puram Sector 7 on Sunday. (Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Sachdeva alleged that Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has made water of Delhi their business. “People are not getting water because of rampant water theft and wastage. Delhi Jal Board was in a profit of crores of rupees when AAP came to power. People will get relief once this corrupt government gets removed.”

The ongoing water supply crunch in the national Capital took centre stage with the water supply levels dropping to the season’s lowest level at 901 MGD-- a 10% drop from the normal levels.

BJP MP from West Delhi, Kamaljeet Sehrawat held protest in Najafgarh. Sehrawat also inspected a water pipeline in Dwarka and alleged that a lot of water is getting wasted due to damaged pipelines. “We have been receiving calls from Dwarka RWAs with complaints of water shortage. Private water tankers are costing them a lot of money and they are unable to avail government tankers,” said Sehrawat. She added that the Delhi government is blaming other state governments for the water shortage whereas the problem lies within their department.

Meanwhile, Bansuri Swaraj, BJP MP from New Delhi, led the protest at the Delhi Jal Board office, at Sector 7 in RK Puram. “It’s not a natural crisis but a fabricated one by the AAP party. Delhi has ample amount of water, and Haryana is discharging more water than the agreement,” said Swaraj. “However, the AAP government in its one-decade-long governance brought Delhi Jal Board into loss. They made no repairs in Delhi Jal Board’s infrastructure and a lot of water gets wasted or stolen,” she added.

Sachdeva, at Laxmi Nagar, alleged that the water shortage in Delhi is not natural. “Delhi has requisite water reserves and Haryana is giving water in quantities more than it is bound to. Water theft and wastage is the basic reason why Delhi is short of water.”

At North East Delhi’s Durgapuri Chowk, MP Manoj Tiwari said: “It is amazing that when Arvind Kejriwal was inside the jail, he used to talk about water and electricity for the people of Delhi, but when he came out of jail, he neither made arrangements for water nor electricity and today the people of Delhi are suffering the consequences.”

Chhatarpur DJB office vandalised

Amid protests over the severe water crisis in the national Capital, Delhi ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi on Sunday accused BJP leaders and workers of vandalising Chhatarpur office of the Delhi Jal Board. Terming it a “conspiracy” against the government, Bharadwaj shared a video showing some people breaking the windows of an office by hurling stones and earthen pots at it. “See BJP leaders wearing party sashes and its workers raising slogans of BJP Zindabad vandalising government property at the Delhi Jal Board office. Who is getting pipelines broken at various places? Whose conspiracy is it?” he said in a post on X in Hindi.

Atishi shared the video of the incident in a press conference demanding an FIR be filed against former BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri. “Watch the video of the attack on the Delhi Jal Board’s Chhattarpur office. It is clearly visible: Ramesh Bidhuri is present at the time of vandalism, The vandals were wearing BJP badges and the vandals are shouting slogans - Ramesh Bidhuri Zindabad. This video makes it very clear that BJP workers are openly indulging in hooliganism in Delhi. I hope Delhi Police will take cognizance of that video and file an FIR against Ramesh Bidhuri itself,” she posted.

The BJP has not reacted to the allegation yet.