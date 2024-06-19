Delhi water crisis: Atishi threatens indefinite fast, seeks PM Modi’s intervention

NEW DELHI: Delhi water minister Atishi on Wednesday said she has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention on the ongoing water crisis in the national Capital adding that she will sit on an indefinite fast from Friday if the issue is not resolved. Delhi is facing an unprecedented heatwave due to which water demand has gone up. (PTI photo)

“We have tried all possible steps by requesting the Haryana government and petitioning the Supreme Court. We have sought intervention from Union jal shakti minister. On Tuesday, a high-level delegation of officers from Delhi met Haryana government officers but they refused to provide any water... The suffering of the people of Delhi has crossed all limits. I have written to Prime Minister Modi requesting his intervention. If Delhi’s rightful share of water is not provided in the next two days, I will start a satyagraha for water. I will start an indefinite fast till Delhi gets its water,” the minister said while addressing media persons.

Delhi is facing an unprecedented heatwave due to which water demand has gone up.

Atishi said Delhi gets only 1,050 MGD (million gallons per day) for around three crore people even as similar population in Haryana has access to around 6,500 MGD water.

“If Haryana provides 100 MGD water, it amounts to just 1.5% of water available with them,” she added.

According to the economic survey of Delhi, the city has an estimated water demand of 1,290 MGD and its peak water supply target is 1,000 MGD.

Over the last fortnight, Delhi has been facing a water supply shortfall which has been primarily attributed to raw water shortage.

Delhi is dependent on neighbouring states to meet 86.5% of its raw water needs.

Haryana has maintained that enough water is being provided according to the water sharing agreements, adding that Delhi should improve its water management.

She said that out of 1,050 MGD water supply of Delhi, 613 MGD comes via Haryana.

“On June 18, Haryana only released 513 MGD water against 613 MGD leading to 100 MGD shortfall of water in Delhi. It impacts around 28,00,000 people in Delhi as one MGD water is supplied to 28,000 people,” the minister said.

Atishi said that Delhi had filed a petition in the Supreme Court, but Haryana refused to budge.

“Our MLAs went to meet the Jal Shakti minister CR Patil but he did not meet them. We have tried all possible administrative and legal steps,” she added.

On Tuesday, the water production level in Delhi was 916 MGD against the target of 1,000 MGD — leading to a shortfall of 84 MGD.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said production is currently impacted at four of its nine water treatment plants including Wazirabad and Haiderpur.

The water shortfall has led to water supply shortages especially in tail end areas, unplanned settlements dependent on tankers and rationing and low supply pressure in planned areas.

Over the last couple of days, the shortages have also impacted areas in Lutyens Delhi.

Meanwhile, Haryana has maintained that adequate water is being released per the water sharing agreement with Delhi.

On multiple occasions, Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini has said that the Delhi government should first improve its distribution system.

“We are giving water to them as per the agreement before the court. But the Delhi leaders are misleading people for political gains. They haven’t taken concrete steps in the last ten years to tackle this problem. They have failed in management and distribution of water in their state”, he said.