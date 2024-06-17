Delhi water crisis: BJP accuses Arvind Kejriwal, AAP of water-theft, black marketing

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday accused the Delhi government of black marketing and wastage of water during the ‘Matka Phod’ protest against the water shortage in the city. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that if theft and black marketing of water is curbed Delhi will get water. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

"Water is being stolen. Arvind Kejriwal and his leaders are black-marketing water. If the theft, black-marketing and leakage is stopped Delhi will get water," news agency ANI quoted Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva as saying.

Lok Sabha MP, Bansuri Swaraj also lashed out at the Delhi government over the water shortage issue.

"It's not a natural crisis but a fabricated one by the AAP party. Delhi has an ample amount of water, and Haryana is discharging more water than the agreement," she said.

"However, the AAP government in its one-decade-long governance brought Delhi Jal Board into 7,300 crore of loss which was under 600 crore profit in 2013. They made no repairs in Delhi Jal Board's infrastructure and 40 per cent of water gets wasted or stolen by illegal tanker mafias, backed by the AAP government," she added.

Sachdeva accused Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP government for this shortage. He described it as “not natural”, according to ANI. He also pointed out Haryana has been providing more water than it is bound to. "Water theft and wastage is the basic reason why Delhi is short of water," he said.

MP Swaraj also accused the Delhi Jal Board of being a crumbling structure with Kejriwal encouraging illegal tanker mafia in Delhi. She said, “The entire infrastructure of the Delhi Jal Board is crumbling, it seems that the Kejriwal government is encouraging the illegal tanker mafia in Delhi...The Delhi Jal Board is under the control of the Delhi government, it is the responsibility of the Delhi government to provide water to the people of Delhi,” reported ANI.