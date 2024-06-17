Leak in water pipeline, South Delhi areas affected

Delhi’s water supply plunged to its lowest this season on Sunday — a 10% shortfall from the targeted supply of 1,000 million gallons per day (mgd) — aggravating nearly a fortnight-long crisis the Capital has been facing. Water minister Atishi, meanwhile, alleged there was a conspiracy being hatched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to damage the main pipeline to exacerbate the situation even as she wrote to Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora seeking the deployment of police personnel to patrol near major pipelines in the city for the next 15 days. People collect water from a Delhi Jal Board tanker at Sanjay Colony in Okhla Industrial Area Phase-2 on Sunday. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

The BJP has refuted the allegations and said the water crisis in Delhi was due to the Aam Aadmi Party government’s failure.

On Sunday, the supply plummeted to 901 mgd, against the targeted supply of 1,000 mgd. Over the last weeks, parts of Delhi have been grappling with a supply shortfall, due to low raw water availability. Police have been deployed along the Munak Canal carrying raw water from Haryana to Delhi to deter illegal tanker operators.

Atishi said the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) teams patrolling teams found a big leakage in the south Delhi rising main pipeline near Garhi Mandu.

“It was found during investigation that five bolts of 375mm and one bolt of 12 inches were cut by someone. It took six hours to repair this water pipeline. The repair work was carried out from 4pm to 10pm and as a result, about 25% less water reached south Delhi today,” the minister said.

Three-way conspiracy, alleges Atishi

At a press conference on Sunday, Atishi said the BJP is carrying out a conspiracy against Delhi which is in three parts.

“First, the BJP is stopping the water supply to Delhi through its Haryana government. The second conspiracy is breaking the pipelines — how does it happen that BJP leaders reach broken pipelines to get their photographs taken every day? And give bytes to the media. Thirdly, BJP goons vandalises the DJB office, threw stones, threw earthen pots and indulged in outright high-handedness,” she alleged.

Minister writes to Delhi Police chief

In her letter to Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora, the minister said Delhi is reeling under a severe heatwave and a water crisis. She said the DJB has deployed patrol teams for the main water distribution network and teams under the supervision of ADMs to support this work.

She asked for police to be deployed to protect Delhi’s major pipelines for the next 15 days and prevent “miscreants or people with ulterior motives” from tampering with them. “Our patrolling team found that... bolts had been cut from the pipeline causing the leakage. The fact that several large bolts had been cut indicates foul play and sabotage,” the letter said.

HT reached out to Arora but he did not respond to queries seeking comments.

South Delhi supply 25% down

The south Delhi main pipeline carries water from the Sonia Vihar water treatment plant in east Delhi to south Delhi. The plant is fed by raw water from the Upper Ganga Canal and usually supplies 143 mgd water to south and parts of east Delhi. However, it pumped only 122 mgd according to the summer bulletin issued on Sunday by DJB.

Similarly, the Wazirabad WTP, which draws water from Yamuna, supplied only 82 mgd water against the daily target of 134 mgd due to the low availability of raw water. DJB’s largest WTP at Haiderpur, fed by Munak and DSB canals, supplied 220 mgd water against the 241 mgd target. The combined effect brought down the supply to the season’s lowest.

The previous low point was recorded on June 12 at 919.7 mgd when the city’s WTPs faced a power outage.

Between June 11 and 16, the water supply levels were 958.26 mgd, 919.70 mgd (power outages due to blackout), 951 mgd, 939.75 mgd, 934 mgd and finally 901 mgd. The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government has blamed Haryana for the raw water supply shortfall — an allegation the Haryana government has refuted saying the Delhi government was trying to hide “its failures”.

The Vasant Kunj area, located at the tail end of the supply line Sonia Vihar, was one of the worst-hit neighbourhoods on Sunday. “We have a local underground reservoir at B1 sector which supplies water to other local reservoirs. The main UGR could not be filled on Saturday. We started receiving some water on Sunday around 10am. The water availability is low and DJB is unable to provide tankers adequately,” said Rajesh Panwar, head of the federation Vasant Kunj residents’ welfare associations.

Sanjay Rana, general secretary of Greater Kailash 2 RWA said that the GK’s water supply was also impacted. The RWA was informed by senior DJB officials that the supply to GK 2 and neighbouring colonies were expected to start on Saturday evening and there were issues with the supply valves. However, the supply could not reach the GK 2 overhead tanks, and the shortage continued.

“Yesterday, there were issues with the supply valves at GK 2, which have now been repaired. Now, issues have been resolved,” Rana said.

BJP blames Delhi govt

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Virender Sachdeva blamed the Delhi government for the crisis and alleged it was “corrupt”. “People will get relief once this corrupt government gets removed. They are not getting water because of water theft and wastage,” said Sachdeva.

Some AAP MLAs also camped at the residence of Union Jal Shakti minister CR Patil demanding an intervention of the central government into the crisis.

The DJB office was also vandalised allegedly by some BJP workers in the Chhatarpur area. “People can do anything when they are angry. I am grateful to the BJP workers who controlled the people. It is the government’s and people’s property. There is no benefit in damaging this property. I appeal to people to not vandalise the public property,” said former MP and BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri.