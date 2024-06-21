Giving enough water to Delhi: Haryana minister reiterates stand

Terming the allegations of Delhi government baseless, minister of state for irrigation and water resources Abhe Singh Yadav on Thursday said that Haryana is currently supplying 1,050 cusecs of water to Delhi, exceeding the mandated 719 cusecs allocation. Yadav said that on June 18, a joint team from the Central Water Commission (CWC) and the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) measured the water flow received by Delhi at the Bawana contact point. (HT File Photo)

Asserting that Haryana is providing Delhi its full share of water, Yadav attributed Delhi’s water shortage solely to internal mismanagement within Delhi itself.

“Haryana does not politicise water issues, viewing water as a fundamental necessity. Ensuring water supply to the national capital is a collective responsibility, one which Haryana fulfils without shortfall,” said Yadav while addressing a press conference in Delhi, backing his contentions with figures regarding the water supply from Haryana to Delhi.

Yadav highlighted that various independent agencies have verified Haryana’s water supply data, confirming its accuracy. He asserted that no agency has ever accused Haryana of supplying less water than mandated.

“Haryana fulfils its obligation by regularly supplying Delhi with the full authorised share of water,” he said.

He informed that in response to Delhi’s petition filed before the Supreme Court on June 13, 2024, the Haryana government submitted data on the water supplied to Delhi at Delhi Contact Point, Bawana. The data, covering the period from May 23 to June 12, reveals that Haryana consistently released 1,050 cusecs of water at Munak Head for Delhi. Additionally, more than 924 cusecs of water, as stipulated by the UYRB, was supplied at Delhi Contact Point, Bawana.

“Despite admitting to receiving their full water supply in official meetings, the Delhi government presents misleading and exaggerated figures in the media and political platforms,” he said pointing out that Delhi has been demanding 613 MGD (1,141 cusecs), which exceeds the figures specified by the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) in its report (1,011 cusecs at Munak and 924 cusecs at Bawana).

Yadav said that on June 18, a joint team from the Central Water Commission (CWC) and the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) measured the water flow received by Delhi at the Bawana contact point. “Their report indicated that Delhi was receiving 978 cusecs of water at that time. These findings clearly demonstrate that Delhi is consistently receiving more water from Haryana than the stipulated requirement,” he said.