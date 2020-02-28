e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Delhi violence death toll climbs to 42, say hospital authorities

Delhi violence death toll climbs to 42, say hospital authorities

Among the dead are a head constable of Delhi Police and a 26-year-old Intelligence Bureau official and more than 300 injured in the Delhi violence, which started on Sunday and escalated on Monday.

india Updated: Feb 28, 2020 14:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Security personnel patrol the streets following communal violence over the Citizenship amendment Act (CAA), at Karawal Nagar in New Delhi
Security personnel patrol the streets following communal violence over the Citizenship amendment Act (CAA), at Karawal Nagar in New Delhi(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

The death toll in the sectarian violence in North-East district of Delhi rose to 42 on Friday, personnel at the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital said.

Among the dead are a head constable of Delhi Police and a 26-year-old Intelligence Bureau official and more than 300 injured in the Delhi violence, which started on Sunday and escalated on Monday.

The violence had first erupted on Sunday but escalated and turned communal on Monday when the groups supporting and against the new citizenship law clashed in Jafrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh and other areas of north-east Delhi.

Shops and vehicles were torched, policemen and locals attacked and property worth crores of rupees damaged during the violence which has at its centre the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA passed by Parliament in December 2019.

tags
top news
To Congress’ rajdharma jibe over Delhi riots, BJP targets Sonia Gandhi
To Congress’ rajdharma jibe over Delhi riots, BJP targets Sonia Gandhi
Delhi violence death toll climbs to 42, say hospital authorities
Delhi violence death toll climbs to 42, say hospital authorities
Sonia Gandhi forms Congress’ fact-finding panel to visit Ground Zero of Delhi violence
Sonia Gandhi forms Congress’ fact-finding panel to visit Ground Zero of Delhi violence
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Few big changes on the cards
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Few big changes on the cards
Raghuram Rajan’s advice as global growth falters over coronavirus fears
Raghuram Rajan’s advice as global growth falters over coronavirus fears
Powered by hydrogen, Hyundai’s trucks aim to conquer the Swiss Alps
Powered by hydrogen, Hyundai’s trucks aim to conquer the Swiss Alps
‘A weak economy, but Hindu Muslim, Hindu Muslim’: Chetan Bhagat on Delhi riots
‘A weak economy, but Hindu Muslim, Hindu Muslim’: Chetan Bhagat on Delhi riots
What is NavIc? What can it do? Why is it important for you
What is NavIc? What can it do? Why is it important for you
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news