Delhi violence death toll climbs to 42, say hospital authorities

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 14:45 IST

The death toll in the sectarian violence in North-East district of Delhi rose to 42 on Friday, personnel at the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital said.

Among the dead are a head constable of Delhi Police and a 26-year-old Intelligence Bureau official and more than 300 injured in the Delhi violence, which started on Sunday and escalated on Monday.

The violence had first erupted on Sunday but escalated and turned communal on Monday when the groups supporting and against the new citizenship law clashed in Jafrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh and other areas of north-east Delhi.

Shops and vehicles were torched, policemen and locals attacked and property worth crores of rupees damaged during the violence which has at its centre the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA passed by Parliament in December 2019.