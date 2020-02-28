e-paper
In terror organisation Islamic State’s group, a photo poster from Delhi violence

The Islamic State has used videos and pictures earlier too to incite the people in India.

india Updated: Feb 28, 2020 14:12 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A woman walks along security personnel patrolling a street, at Khajuri Khas area of northeast Delhi on Friday.
A woman walks along security personnel patrolling a street, at Khajuri Khas area of northeast Delhi on Friday. (PTI Photo)
         

A picture from the violence in Northeast Delhi is being used by Islamic State (IS). The terrorist organisation turned the image into a poster asking the Muslims to unite and join their cause, according to US-based SITE Intelligence Group that tracks online activities of global terror organisations.

The call has been given by an Indian subcontinent focused IS-aligned media unit, according to SITE.

In original picture was clicked by a photographer working for news agency Reuters with the caption “A Muslim man is being beaten by pro-CAA supporters in Delhi”. 

It is not for the first time that Islamic State has made an effort to capitalise on the local conflicts to incite Muslims to join them. Earlier too, videos and pictures purportedly showing atrocities on Muslims in India were used by the global terror outfit to incite the community.

The Indian government has repeatedly asserted that Indian Muslims have shunned the Islamic State’s ideology.

The violence in Delhi started on Sunday, and escalated a day later. The groups protesting for and against the new citizenship law attacked each other with sticks, swords and even pistols. Shots were also fired on the policemen, leading to death of a Delhi Police head constable. Dozens of policemen were injured.

The protest over CAA had started on Saturday, but escalated a day later. Shops and vehicles were burnt and the protesters roamed on the streets turning the area into a war zone.

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was later caught in the fire, with the family of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) official accusing him of instigating the mob in one of the worst-affected areas Chand Bagh which led to the official’s death.

The leader Tahir Hussain was booked under murder charges and suspended fom the party. He has, however, denied all the allegations and said he was not inside the building at the time. He said he was in constant touch with senior police officers as well as AAP leader Sanjay Singh for help against the mob, which, he said, broke into his building and used its terrace.

