‘Like 1984 anti-Sikh riots’: Mayawati writes to President over Delhi violence

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 16:18 IST

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday wrote to President Ramnath Kovind over the large-scale violence in north-east Delhi, in which more than 40 people have been killed so far, demanding a judicial probe into the riots.

Mayawati also called the deadly clashes the violence in the Capital from Sunday to Wednesday was a failure of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government.

“Delhi, which is the capital of India, has once again been hit by deadly riots like the 1984 Sikh riots and there has been a massive loss of life and property,” she wrote.

She said the riots and the loss of lives and property were “very serious, extremely sad and worrisome.” The violence, she said, had attracted the world’s attention to India and the country has become a subject of negative discussions.

“It is the duty of the ruling BJP and its government to see that neither they do anything that would damage the prestige of the country nor tolerate any statement by its party members or let them indulge in any activity that would lead to anarchy and violence...” Mayawati said.

“But the people have seen and felt that the BJP and its government have been a failure to a large extent in living up to its constitutional responsibilities. Because of their failure, so far, over three dozen people have lost their lives, over 200 were injured, and in these times of price rise, poverty, and unemployment, a massive loss to businesses and trades have happened,” she wrote.

The BSP chief said a high-level judicial probe under a Supreme Court judge must be ordered into the violent clashes in Delhi for a meaningful outcome of the investigations to “wash away the blot” on the national capital, like that of the anti-Sikh riots, and so that the probe doesn’t end up as an eyewash.

The BSP chief also attacked Delhi Police, saying the force and the administration were negligent in tackling the riots.

She also urged the President to direct the Delhi government and Centre to provide relief and assistance to those affected by the riots in the best possible manner.

Before Mayawati’s letter to the President, Congress president Sonia Gandhi led a party delegation to meet Kovind on Thursday and submitted a memorandum demanding Union home minister Amit Shah’s resignation.