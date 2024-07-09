Delhi weather update: IMD predicts light rains for the next five days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Delhi and its surrounding areas will receive rainfall over the next five days. The IMD has forecast light rain-showers in the Delhi-NCR from July 9-14

Also Read: Weather updates: Red alert in Goa; heavy rain likely in Delhi, 10 other states | Details

The scattered rain showers the city has been experiencing have provided relief from the heat. Southeast Delhi and NCR may experience moderate rains as well as gusty winds as well.

Also Read: Train passes through waterlogged tracks in Mumbai. Watch shocking video

The IMD forecast also said that thunder and lightning can be expected along with the light rains.

Largely heavy rains are concentrated in India's west and northeastern states, which have been issued red alerts. Currently, Delhi is in a green ‘no warning’ zone.

Also Read: Mumbai rain updates: ‘Red’ alert issued; schools, colleges shut today amid waterlogging | Check train advisory

Delhi-NCR received heavy downpours in isolated areas such as Laxmi Nagar, Central Secretariat, Delhi Cantonment, Safdarjung, Parliament Street, Dilshad Garden, ITO, Palam and Greater Kailash, earlier in the day. The rains caused waterlogging as well as traffic jams in the city.

Delhi's minimum temperature on Tuesday is 27.2 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is around 33 degrees Celsius. The city has been experiencing high levels of humidity.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board data, the Air Quality Index of Delhi on Tuesday was 76, which is better than satisfactory.

On June 28, Delhi received a heavy rainfall which paralysed the city due to immense waterlogging, flooding and traffic jams. Many areas in Delhi remained inundated for days and experienced a lack of water or electricity as well.

The heavy rain also led to the canopy of Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 collapsing, causing several injuries to people and claiming one person's life. The national capital's rain-related death toll was 11 till June 30.