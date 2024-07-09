Weather updates: Red alert in Goa; heavy rain likely in Delhi, 10 other states | Details

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in Goa on Saturday, with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall set to continue in the state for the next couple of days. The weather department also issued a red alert in Mumbai for Tuesday, as the city received 176 mm of rainfall in just three hours in the early hours of July 9. On Monday, Shivajinagar received 13 mm rainfall till 11pm even as the intensity of the rain increased thereafter. (HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)

According to the IMD, monsoon has been active over the coastal state in the last 24 hours. The weather agency predicted low visibility caused by heavy rains in coastal areas of Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka, and issued an orange alert in parts of the states for July 11 and 12. Further, an orange alert has been issued for 10 other states this week.

The IMD issued an orange alert for parts of Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Maharashtra, and Karnataka amid moderate to heavy showers expected this week.

The weather department also issued a rainfall alert for Uttarakhand for July 9, saying that moderate to heavy showers are expected, along with lightening and thunderstorms. “Heavy rains have also been predicted in the Tehri, Pauri, Bageshwar, Almora, Nainital, and Champawat districts for July 10,” IMD said.

For Delhi, the weather department predicted isolated moderate to heavy rains in some parts of the national capital. The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 28 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, with light rains in parts of the city in the early hours of the day.

A red alert was issued by IMD for Mumbai and Pune on Monday, with the schools and colleges in both the cities closed on Tuesday. The educational institutes in Raigad were also shut down due to heavy rain and waterlogging in certain areas.

IMD has predicted heavy to moderate rainfall in Palghar, Thane, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Sangli, Sholapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal up to July 12.

