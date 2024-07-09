Mumbai Rain LIVE Updates: Trains cancelled, IMD issues ‘red alert' for today
Mumbai Rain LIVE updates: Heavy downpour in Maharashtra's Mumbai continues to cause major disruptions across the city, with schools and educational institutes closed today and train services suspended in parts of Mumbai and adjoining areas due to waterlogging on the tracks and stations. Some areas in Mumbai received more than 300 mm of rainfall in just six hours ending at 7 am on Monday, causing inundation of roads and low-lying areas....Read More
Heavy rains also lashed the city throughout the day, further compounding the woes of residents and leading to the closure of schools. There was no respite in sight as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red' alert for Mumbai for Tuesday, predicting heavy showers. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to lash Mumbai today, with local train services expected to face delays and cancellations.
Mumbai on Monday recorded the second-highest rainfall in July in 24 hours, with nearly 300 mm of rainfall recorded in just six hours. On Tuesday, from midnight to 3 am, the city recorded 170 mm of rainfall. The red alert is Mumbai is expected to last till 8:30 am.
Central Railway services faced significant disruptions due to rain-induced waterlogging despite installing high-capacity pumps in low-lying areas, inconveniencing thousands of passengers as local trains stopped on tracks for hours. Not just local trains, but flight services are also facing disruptions due to low visibility and waterlogging on the runways. Around 50 flights were cancelled in Mumbai on Monday due to heavy rains, reported PTI.
Schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Pune as well as rural parts of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg will remain closed on Tuesday due to a heavy rainfall alert issued by the IMD for these areas, an official said. The weather office has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Satara, Pune and Sindhudurg districts and an orange alert for Thane and Palghar on Tuesday (July 9).
Mumbai Rain LIVE updates: Local trains running behind schedule
Central Railways said in a statement, “The Harbour line track was operationalised at 4.30 am after the water receded. Main Line both fast and slow locals are running 2-3 min behind schedule and harbour line locals are running almost on time now.”
Mumbai Rain LIVE updates: Mumbai University postpones exam due to heavy rain
In an officials statement, the University of Mumbai said, “Due to heavy rain forecast in Mumbai, Mumbai Suburbs, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts, all exams scheduled for today (July 9, 2024) at the University of Mumbai have been postponed. New dates will be announced soon.”
Mumbai Rain LIVE updates: Schools, colleges closed in Mumbai
After IMD issued a red alert in the city, the state authorities of Maharashtra ordered that the schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed on Tuesday owing to the heavy rainfall.
Mumbai Rain LIVE updates: 50 flights cancelled on Monday
Due to heavy rains causing low visibility, over 50 flights were cancelled in and out of Mumbai. Runway operations were hit for over an hour due to incessant rainfall in the city.
Mumbai Rain LIVE updates: Red alert in Mumbai today
IMD has issued a red alert in Mumbai due to heavy rains and thunderstorms on Tuesday, expected to last till 8:30 am today. It is likely that waterlogging in low lying areas will continue today.