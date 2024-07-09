Mumbai Rain LIVE Updates: Trains cancelled, IMD issues ‘red alert' for today

Mumbai Rain LIVE updates: Andheri Subway is closed for traffic and waterlogging in Andheri area near subway due to heavy rain in the city. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

Mumbai Rain LIVE updates: Heavy downpour in Maharashtra's Mumbai continues to cause major disruptions across the city, with schools and educational institutes closed today and train services suspended in parts of Mumbai and adjoining areas due to waterlogging on the tracks and stations. Some areas in Mumbai received more than 300 mm of rainfall in just six hours ending at 7 am on Monday, causing inundation of roads and low-lying areas....Read More

Heavy rains also lashed the city throughout the day, further compounding the woes of residents and leading to the closure of schools. There was no respite in sight as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red' alert for Mumbai for Tuesday, predicting heavy showers. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to lash Mumbai today, with local train services expected to face delays and cancellations.

Mumbai on Monday recorded the second-highest rainfall in July in 24 hours, with nearly 300 mm of rainfall recorded in just six hours. On Tuesday, from midnight to 3 am, the city recorded 170 mm of rainfall. The red alert is Mumbai is expected to last till 8:30 am.

Central Railway services faced significant disruptions due to rain-induced waterlogging despite installing high-capacity pumps in low-lying areas, inconveniencing thousands of passengers as local trains stopped on tracks for hours. Not just local trains, but flight services are also facing disruptions due to low visibility and waterlogging on the runways. Around 50 flights were cancelled in Mumbai on Monday due to heavy rains, reported PTI.

Schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Pune as well as rural parts of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg will remain closed on Tuesday due to a heavy rainfall alert issued by the IMD for these areas, an official said. The weather office has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Satara, Pune and Sindhudurg districts and an orange alert for Thane and Palghar on Tuesday (July 9).