Train passes through waterlogged tracks in Mumbai. Watch shocking video

Mumbai experienced heavy rain, which brought the financial capital of India to a standstill. Visuals of the havoc wrecked by the downpour, from waterlogged roads and railway tracks to submerged cars, have flooded social media. One such footage has sparked a discussion on safety. It shows a train passing through waterlogged railway tracks. Mumbai rain update: The railway is the lifeline of Mumbai, connecting different corners of the city. (HT File)

The video was originally posted by a journalist and later reshared by many on X. While some commented that the situation looked extremely dangerous, others reacted with sarcasm, like the individual who wrote, “They did a collab between Railways and Waterways during Mumbai Rains” and reshared the video.

The video shows the engine and the first compartment of a local train. A few people on an opposite train are recording the video. The train is passing through tracks that have disappeared under water.

Take a look at the shocking video here:

With over 1.6 lakh views, the share has also accumulated several comments, prompting people to post varied comments.

What did X users say about this video?

“When you type ‘Seaways’ in GTA Vice City,” wrote an X user, referencing a video game. “Remember to pay taxes before 31 July,” sarcastically added another.

A third joined and posted, “Beautiful water rides, yay!” A fourth added, “Do we call it a water rail?” A fifth commented, “This is so scary.”

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red’ alert in Mumbai for 9 July. Due to this, schools and colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, and rural parts of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg will remain shut.

What are your thoughts on this video of the train?