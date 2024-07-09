Train passes through waterlogged tracks in Mumbai. Watch shocking video
A video of a train passing through tracks that have disappeared completely underwater has left people shocked.
Mumbai experienced heavy rain, which brought the financial capital of India to a standstill. Visuals of the havoc wrecked by the downpour, from waterlogged roads and railway tracks to submerged cars, have flooded social media. One such footage has sparked a discussion on safety. It shows a train passing through waterlogged railway tracks.
The video was originally posted by a journalist and later reshared by many on X. While some commented that the situation looked extremely dangerous, others reacted with sarcasm, like the individual who wrote, “They did a collab between Railways and Waterways during Mumbai Rains” and reshared the video.
Also Read: Delhi Airport claims video of ‘waterfall’ at T-1 is old, woman who filmed it offers proof
The video shows the engine and the first compartment of a local train. A few people on an opposite train are recording the video. The train is passing through tracks that have disappeared under water.
Take a look at the shocking video here:
With over 1.6 lakh views, the share has also accumulated several comments, prompting people to post varied comments.
What did X users say about this video?
“When you type ‘Seaways’ in GTA Vice City,” wrote an X user, referencing a video game. “Remember to pay taxes before 31 July,” sarcastically added another.
A third joined and posted, “Beautiful water rides, yay!” A fourth added, “Do we call it a water rail?” A fifth commented, “This is so scary.”
Also Read: Dubai airport runway flooded as heavy rain brings city to standstill, scary video goes viral
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red’ alert in Mumbai for 9 July. Due to this, schools and colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, and rural parts of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg will remain shut.
What are your thoughts on this video of the train?
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world