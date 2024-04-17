Dubai airport runway flooded as heavy rain brings city to standstill, scary video goes viral

Heavy rains lashed Dubai and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), causing severe flooding in different areas. Multiple videos have taken over social media showing the scary state of Dubai. One of those clips shows the flooded tarmac of Dubai airport. Dubai rain: The image shows a flight on a waterlogged tarmac at Dubai Airport. (X/@jamiebsmith)

In the viral video, a flydubai flight is seen wading through a waterlogged runway. As the camera pans to the other side, other vehicles are seen standard in water.

An X user shared the video with a caption that reads, “DXB lake (airport). I think they need some seaplanes.”

Take a look at the scary video here:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has accumulated over 8.9 lakh views. The share has also collected several comments from people.

What did X users say about this video from Dubai?

“Can planes even take off in this?” wondered an X user.

“This is what happens when even a moderate (much less a heavy) rain falls into a place that is largely flat and does not have a lot of drainage or sewage infrastructure. It’s the desert. 98% of the time it’s dry. When it rains, and rains bad, this is what they get,” suggested another.

“Wow, that’s bad,” expressed a third.

“I can't believe they were moving any planes around in that. Unbelievable,” wrote a fourth.

Dubai Airport authorities took to X to share that they had momentarily cancelled operations during the heavy downpour. “Due to the intense storm, operations at @DXB were temporarily suspended for 25 minutes, but have since recommenced. There is major flooding on roads leading to the airport and forecasts indicate that the unsettled weather will continue till tomorrow morning.”

In a recent follow-up tweet about two hours ago, they shared an update about the present situation. “Due to road blockages and flooding, we're experiencing a high volume of guests unable to reach #DXB for their departing flights. We're working continuously to restore normal operations, and have also arranged refreshments for guests currently at the airport, where possible,” they tweeted.

“Remember to check your flight status with your airline before making the journey to #DXB, and allow significant extra travel time to the airport,” the airport urged.