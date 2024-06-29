Delhi Airport claims video of ‘waterfall’ at T-1 is old, woman who filmed it offers proof

A canopy collapse at Delhi Airport following a night of torrential rainfall left one person dead and eight injured. As authorities face questions over the shocking incident, footage of water pouring down into the airport is being widely shared online. However, Delhi Airport claims the video is an old one - a charge refuted by the activist who filmed it. A video shows water pouring down at Delhi Airport.(X/@DeepikaBhardwaj)

The video in question shows a veritable waterfall at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 1. The canopy at the airport appears to be leaking in at least two places, sending a stream of water gushing down to the ground. The video has been shared hundreds of times on X, where it drew sarcastic comparisons to the world’s largest indoor fountain at Singapore Changi Airport.

The screenshot from the video was shared on social media by X user Devlina. The official X account responded to her post saying the video is an old one.

“Dear Devlina, We request you to be sensitive to the incident and refrain from posting such an old video,” the official X account of Delhi Airport said in response to the critical post.

However, Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, the activist who filmed the video, refutes this charge.

“Here's the timestamp of the video. I am the one who shot the video,” Bhardwaj posted in response to Delhi Airport. “Please be sensitive to those for whom you need to take responsibility rather than lying about it,” she added.

Take a look at the exchange below:

In another post, she challenged Delhi Airport authorities to take her to court to prove the video is old. She shared pictures of her cab fare to the airport as well as the video meta data to prove that the video was taken on Friday morning, the day of the roof collapse which left one person dead.

“I challenge you to take me to court of law & prove this is an old video. Please check your CCTV footage and watch me shooting this video right there,” Bhardwaj wrote on X.

Operations out of Terminal 1, which handles domestic traffic, have been suspended indefinitely. All operations have been temporarily shifted to Terminal 2 and Terminal 3.

Meanwhile, DIAL announced that a technical committee has been formed to investigate the cause of the canopy collapse at Terminal 1.

In a statement issued on Friday, the DIAL said the technical committee will give the report as soon as possible. "Due to heavy rains and winds through the night in Delhi, a canopy at the old departure forecourt of Terminal 1 (T1) partially collapsed around 5 am this morning. While the cause for the collapse is being assessed, the primary cause seems to be the continued heavy rainfall over the past few hours," the DIAL said.

(With inputs from PTI)