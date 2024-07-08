Mumbai rain: City waterlogged after overnight downpour, local train services disrupted; IMD predicts more showers

Heavy rain across Mumbai in Maharashtra led to waterlogging in many parts of the city causing long traffic jams and disrupting local train services between Khadavli and Titwala in the Kalyan-Kasara section on Sunday, with the onslaught of the downpours set to continue this week. The city also witnessed heavy showers overnight. During Heavy rains water logging at Taloja MIDC in Navi Mumbai, India, on Sunday, July 7, 2024. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)(HT PHOTO)

According to the the India Meteorological Department (IMD), moderate to heavy rainfall will continue to lash Mumbai throughout the day on Monday, July 8, with likelihood on thunderstorms at night.

On Sunday, local train services between Kasara and Titwala stations were suspended after a tree fell on the tracks due to thunderstorms and rain. Further, soil came on tracks between Atgaon and Thansit stations on Sunday and a tree fell on the tracks blocking the Vashind station, disrupting the train services on the very busy tracks. It is expected that train services will resume on these routes from Monday.

Heavy rains in Maharashtra impacted the Central Railway suburban services, with waterlogging on the stations and tracks on Monday morning. CRPO said in a statement, “Train services are affected at Sion and between Bhandup and Nahur stations. Rain Water was above the tracks so trains were stopped for nearly one hour, now water has receded a bit so trains are restarting but services are still affected.”

Local weather department said heavy rain continued in Mumbai's Dindoshi in the early hours of Monday, with waterlogging in many areas.

The IMD has also predicted further heavy rain in Maharashtra during the next three-four days. Heavy rain are likely to hit Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada region from July 8 to July 10, 2024, the MeT department said.

As rain continued, netizens in Mumbai shared visuals of waterlogged streets and dark thunderstorms in North and South Mumbai.

“50mm rain in 1 hour + unsual thunder lightning in South Mumbai. Waterlogging is imminent in low lying areas, luckily it happend post midnight,” one user wrote on X.

Twitter users pointed out that it is highly unusual for lightening and thunderstorms to occur in Mumbai during the peak monsoon season, especially in July.

One of the worst-hit areas is Thane, which has been receiving continues heavy rain since Saturday. Houses and bridges in the Shahpur area have been submerged due to the downpour, and the NDRF conducted rescue operations to help the people trapped in the flooded localities.