IMD issues 'red' alert for heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand; Chardham Yatra suspended | Latest weather updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red alert’ for Uttarakhand. It predicts extremely heavy rainfall on Sunday, July 7, and the situation is expected to persist until July 10. Heavy rain lashes parts of Dehradun in Uttarakhand, leading to the inundation of roads. (File)(ANI)

Heavy rainfall is anticipated in Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Pauri districts on Sunday. Further, Tehri, Pauri, Bageshwar, Almora, Nainital, and Champawat districts are likely to experience heavy rains on July 10.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed district magistrates in all concerned areas on Saturday to maintain high alertness in response to the forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall across nine districts on July 7.

Rain affects parts of Uttarakhand

- The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand has been halted on Sunday due to a heavy rain alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the next two days, news agency ANI reported. Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey issued an order late Saturday urging pilgrims en route to the temples to stop their journey and stay at their current location.

- Chamoli Police took to X (formerly Twitter) to warn the public about the heavy rainfall situation and advised against unnecessary travel. "The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert for various state districts for the next 12 days on July 7, 2024, and July 8, 2024. We urge everyone to refrain from travelling and stay in safe places. If travel is absolutely necessary, please check road conditions on Chamoli Police's social media platforms," said the Chamoli Police on Sunday on their social media handle.

- Chamoli Police further informed that the road has been blocked near the Baldouda bridge ahead of Vishnu Prayag on the Badrinath National Highway.

- The traffic has been halted at Rudraprayag Gaurikund National Highway-107 due to continuous heavy rainfall. Rudraprayag Police shared updates, saying, “Rudraprayag Gaurikund NH 107 is blocked in the Doliya Devi (Phata) area. Efforts are ongoing to clear the road.”

Rain prediction in other parts of India

- Moderate to widespread light rainfall, combined with thunderstorms and lightning, is expected across Northwest and Central India over the next five days, the IMD's latest weather bulletin on Sunday said.

New Delhi: The regional meteorological centre in New Delhi forecasts a mostly cloudy sky over the city on Sunday, with chances of light rain. Similar weather conditions are expected to persist until July 12. The maximum temperature in the national capital is projected to reach around 34 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Isolated heavy rainfall is highly likely over Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on July 7, East Uttar Pradesh on July 8 and 10, East Rajasthan on July 7 and 10, East Madhya Pradesh from July 7 to 11, West Madhya Pradesh from July 7 to 11, Vidarbha on July 8 and 9, and Chhattisgarh from July 7 to 9. Uttar Pradesh may experience isolated very heavy rainfall on July 7.

- In the next five days, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected over East and Northeast India.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Bihar are likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall from July 7 to 10, Odisha on July 8, Arunachal Pradesh on July 7, Assam & Meghalaya on July 7 and 8, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura from July 7 to 11.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is expected over Odisha on July 7, Arunachal Pradesh on July 8, 9, and 10, and Assam & Meghalaya on July 9 and 10.

- Isolated heavy rainfall is highly likely over Konkan & Goa from July 7 to 10, Madhya Maharashtra from July 8 to 10, Marathwada on July 8, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema on July 7, Telangana on July 8 & 9, Coastal Karnataka on July 10, North Interior Karnataka on July 9, South Interior Karnataka on July 8 & 9, and Kerala & Mahe from July 7 to 9. Isolated very heavy rainfall is expected over Coastal Karnataka from July 7 to 9, Madhya Maharashtra, and South Interior Karnataka on July 7.