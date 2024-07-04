Assam, Manipur floods: 48 killed, thousands evacuated amid heavy rains | Top updates

As heavy rains continue to lash northeastern states, the flood situation in Manipur and Assam remains critical. Dozens have lost their lives in both the states and thousands have been moved to relief camps as floods damaged houses and structures. A young boy rows a makeshift banana raft to cross flood waters in Morigaon district in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, India, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)(AP)

The total death toll from flood-related incidents across both the states touched 48 on Wednesday, authorities confirmed. Heavy rains continue to lash both Assam and Manipur, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for all northeastern states this week.

Army, Assam Rifles, state police, Manipur Fire Service, NDRF and SDRF personnel, and local volunteers used boats to rescue flood-affected people as well as distribute packaged water bottles and food packets.

Floods in Assam, Manipur: Top updates

A total of 48 flood-related deaths have been reported across the two states, with 46 deaths reported in Assam and two reported in Manipur. Eight people died in Assam on Wednesday after drowning in flood waters, while two drowned in Manipur.

The overall flood situation in Assam is still critical as over 16.25 lakh people in 29 districts have been affected by the second wave of flood. Meanwhile, over 2000 people in Manipur have been evacuated from heavily flooded areas.

2800 villages under 105 revenue circles are still under water and the flood waters inundated 39451.51 hectares of crop area. In Assam, over 3.86 lakh people are taking shelter in 515 relief camps and distribution centres set up by the administration in 24 flood-hit districts.

Over the last 24 hours, flood waters have damaged hundreds of roads, dozens of bridges and thousands of houses across both Manipur and Assam. The water levels of the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries breached the danger levels this week, causing massive destruction in nearby areas.

The Imphal River breached its embankment at Singjamei Oinam Thingel in Imphal West, and the Kongba River swelled at Kongba Irong and parts of Keirao in Imphal East, amid continued rainfall.

The Indian Army, state authorities, NDRF and SDRF are carrying out relief operations across the two states. Other northeastern states such as Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh are also sending in manpower to advance relief efforts.

The central government said that it will send its full support to the flood-hit states, offering more manpower, boats and life-saving materials to Assam and Manipur.