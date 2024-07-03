Manipur floods: Situation worsens after breaching of rivers

Imphal: The flood situation in Manipur due to incessant rainfall has worsened after the breaching of the Imphal River and Iril River at Oinam Thingel area and Kshetri Awang Leikai area, people aware of the matter said. NDRF pressed into service following flood situation in Maniour (HT Photo/Sources)

The breaching of the Iril River at Kshetri Awang Leikai in Imphal East was reported around 6.30pm on Tuesday, while that of the Imphal River breaching at Oinam Thingel area in Imphal West district occurred around 12.30am on Wednesday, the people cited above said.

The overflowing of the Imphal River has inundated localities in Singjamei and Langthabal, Imphal West, while water from the Iril River submerged many habitations in Kshetrigao, Wangkhei and Yaiskul in Imphal East.

In view of the development, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Red Cross Society, Loktak Development Authority, Assam Rifles and state police have been conducting relief and rescue operations since early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officials said that the state government has set up a 24X7 control room with a view to improving coordination in rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts and swiftly addressing the requirements of the police affected by incessant rains and floods, landslides etc.

On Wednesday, chief minister N Biren Singh visited the flood-affected areas in Singjamei to take stock of the situation.

He shared a video of the inspection visit on X. “Visited the flood-affected zones at Singjamei and its surrounding areas. Necessary measures are being undertaken to assist the affected families while preparations are underway to tackle & address any eventualities. I urge all to remain calm and cooperate with the authorities for any issues and challenges,” he wrote.

Manipur water resources and relief and disaster management minister Awangbow Newmai visited flood-affected Waikhom leikai in Imphal West district. He also inspected the Iril River overflow site at Sawombung Makha Leikai in Imphal East.

According to rainfall data maintained by Imphal Meteorological Centre, till 8.30am on Wednesday, Imphal airport recorded a rainfall of 36.6mm while Churachandpur recorded 16.8mm. Bishnupur and Tamenglong recorded 84.5mm and 49.3mm of rainfall, respectively.

Considering the present situation, the state government declared July 3 as a public holiday for all government offices, including Public Sector Undertakings/corporations/autonomous bodies/societies under the Government of Manipur.

Earlier, the directorate of education (S) had announced to close all schools in the state on July 3 and 4.

Meanwhile, Imphal West district collector Th Kirankumar issued a flood advisory. The major rivers in the district have touched the ‘warning level’ in the Imphal area and are about to touch the ‘flood level’, he said.