Manipur floods: 4 killed, 13 injured, over one lakh affected

Imphal: At least four people have died with 13 injured and over one lakh people have been affected due to the massive flooding in Manipur following heavy rainfall due to cyclone Remal, according to an official report. Incessant rainfall since past one week amid cyclone Remal has caused massive flooding across the northeastern state (HT Photo)

Incessant rainfall since past one week amid cyclone Remal has caused massive flooding across the northeastern state, with the water levels in most rivers passing through Imphal city increasing rapidly.

According to an Imphal local newspaper, five persons – two in Senapati and three in Imphal West district – died from May 28 to May 31, respectively.

According to the latest by the Relief & Disaster Management Department issued here on Friday evening, a total of 1,26,950 people across 255 villages/localities have been affected, 16,364 houses were damaged, while 20,504 stranded people were evacuated in the state.

It added, that 522 hectares of crop areas have been affected, while as many as 292 landslides were reported in less than three previous days in several areas of hill districts.

To accommodate the affected people, 51 relief camps have been opened, the official report said.

Since Sunday, the water levels in most rivers passing through Imphal increased rapidly and two major rivers – Nambul and Imphal – already overflowing into several parts of Imphal’s East and West districts.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was deployed in Imphal West and Imphal East districts, while the air force, navy and army were deployed in the Imphal West district, the official report said.

According to the report, relief materials were distributed in several flood-affected areas, including in Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Jiribam, Noney, Kangpokpi, Tamenglong, Chandel, Churachandpur, Senapati and Kakching.

According to Assam Rifles, which is also deployed in the rescue mission, to date, a total of 2,561 individuals, including 969 men, 992 women, and 601 children have been rescued.

Sixteen columns of Assam Rifles also distributed food as packed hot meals to 2,050 individuals on 30 May on May 30 and 3,000 on May 31, totalling 5,050 meals, it added.

On Friday, officials said that water levels of the flood-affected areas have been slowly receding in most of the localities in and around Imphal town. However, the main market areas -MG Avenue, Thangal Bazar and Paona are still under water while fresh flooding was reported from Nambol in Bishnupur district.

On Friday evening, chief minister N Biren Singh, accompanied by the state chief secretary Vineet Joshi, visited the flood-affected Paona Bazar in Imphal.

In a post on X on Saturday, he wrote, “Earlier today, I received a call from Hon’ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji regarding the flood situation in Manipur following Cyclone Remal. Expressing his deep concern about the situation, Shri Amit Shah Ji has assured us of all possible support from the central government during these challenging times. We are truly grateful for his proactive assistance and unwavering commitment.”

In a separate post, the CM wrote, “I join the people of Manipur in expressing our gratitude to Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji for the compassionate support in these challenging times. The ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 to the injured reflects your unwavering commitment to aiding those affected by Cyclone Remal.”

On Thursday evening, state’s water resource minister Awangbow Newmai while speaking to reporters in Imphal informed that the government is putting maximum effort into controlling the flood and added that the Imphal River was breached at 18 places leading to overflowing, sliding and seepage, while it breached at four places along Nambul river, leading to overflow. However the affected areas of the rivers have been put under control, he said.

He said that as preventive measures the state has announced a two-day holiday for schools and colleges.