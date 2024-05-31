Manipur: Flood waters receding, many areas in Imphal still flooded

Imphal: The flood level in Imphal decreased on Friday, the sixth consecutive day of rainfall due to the impact of cyclone Remal, but many areas of Manipur’s capital still remain inundated, officials said. Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey inspecting flooding in and around Raj Bhawan in Imphal on a raft on Friday (HT Photo)

Incessant rainfall since Sunday amid cyclone Remal has caused massive flooding across the northeastern state, with the water levels in most rivers passing through Imphal city increasing rapidly and two major rivers – Nambul and Imphal – already overflowing into several parts of Imphal East and West districts.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to officials, the rainfall has stopped since Thursday and due to the diversion of over-flooded water spilt from the Imphal River, the water level of the most affected area has been gradually decreasing by one foot.

The water level in the Khwairamband market area, which is one of the major markets in Imphal, is also decreasing.

The spill of the Imphal River also affected the Raj Bhavan campus in Imphal. On Friday morning, Governor Anusuiya Uikey inspected the flooded area of the Raj Bhavan campus along with other officials and the disaster management teams.

All the office buildings, including the Raj Bhavan secretariat, office of the governor, staff quarter, and security barracks, have been inundated by flood water.

Uikey on Friday reviewed the arrangement taken up to control the situation and asked the officials to take up possible measures to mitigate the pathetic condition of the Raj Bhavan complex located in the heart of the capital.

Speaking to the reporters, a Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) officer at Raj Bhavan’s main gate said the water level inside the campus reached about 5.5 feet from the ground.

Besides, the joint rescue mission is still continuing in the most affected area of Khurai Lairikyengbam Leikai, Laipham Khunou of Imphal, Ngaram Manipur.

Cadres of Pambei-led United National Liberation Front (UNLF) apart from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Manipur police, the Indian Army, Manipur Fire Service, volunteers of Arambai Tengol, local volunteers were also seen in the joint rescue mission.

UNLF is an insurgent outfit that recently signed a peace agreement with both the government of Manipur and the Centre.

According to the Indian Metrological Department, Imphal has recorded 2mm rainfall in the last 24 hours and it is stated that for the next six days, the weather will be generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thunderstorm.

Manipur water resource minister Awangbow Newmai told the media on Thursday late evening in his office conference hall that the government is fully prepared to tackle any unwanted incident that occurs in the coming days.

Three people have so far died and thousands affected due to floods in Manipur’s Imphal valley region, triggered by heavy rains due to cyclone Remal.

According to data from weather department officials, Imphal West district has recorded 106.2 mm of rainfall since Sunday, while Ukhrul recorded the highest with 142.4 mm, followed by Noney with 107.6 mm.