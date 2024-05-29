Manipur: Heavy rainfall causes flooding in many areas of Imphal

Incessant rainfall since Sunday because of cyclone Remal has caused massive flooding in Manipur, with the water levels in most rivers passing through Imphal city increasing rapidly and two major rivers – Nambul and Imphal – alreadyoverflowing into several parts of Imphal East and West districts. Flood waters at the Kangla Fort in Imphal. (Thomas Ngangom/ HT Photo)

The first case of river flooding was witnessed in Khurai area of Imphal East district when the river overflowed on both banks. Efforts from locals and the state government helped check the devastation along the eastern side of Imphal river, and efforts are on to contain the river flow on the western side in Khurai.

Chief minister N Biren Singh inspected the overflooded Khurai on Tuesday night.

The state government has deployed teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), who along with locals are evacuating people from affected areas.

“Due to water breaches in several riverbanks, many lives including cattle have been seriously affected. All concerned authorities of the state government, security personnel, NDRF and local volunteers are working tirelessly to ensure safety and assist everyone affected. Those who got stranded in severely affected areas are being relocated to safe places using boats,” Singh informed on social media.

Officials of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department could not be reached for comments.

According to data available with weather department officials, Imphal West district has recorded 106.2 mm of rainfall since Sunday, while Ukhrul recorded the highest with 142.4 mm, followed by Noney with 107.6 mm.

The Manipur government has announced a three-day holiday for all state, aided and private schools starting from Wednesday.