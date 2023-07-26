Delhi-NCR rain LIVE updates: All schools in Noida, Greater Noida to remain closed today

Several parts of Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed ranges of rainfall on Wednesday since morning. It caused waterlogging in various areas, leading to traffic snarls. Parts of Noida and Ghaziabad also saw rainfall early morning today. IMD issued a ‘yellow’ alert for most of Delhi-NCR, (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Similarly, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a ‘yellow’ alert for most of Delhi-NCR, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall and heavy thunderstorms.

Floodplains surrounding the Hindon river have been impacted as water overflowed from it as a result of incessant rain earlier this week.

Likewise, Yamuna river flowing in the national capital is still flowing only a few centimetres below the danger mark. With the fresh rainfall alert, threat of the river's inundation still looms. At 10:00 pm Tuesday, the Yamuna water level near the old Yamuna Bridge was recorded at 205.24 metres against the danger mark of of 205.33 metres. It was 205.32 metres at 7:00 pm.